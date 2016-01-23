Now Is Officially the Best Time to Make Beefy Lasagna

We’d never be so bold as to say that one cannot eat lasagna in the summer. Eat lasagna whenever! It’s your pasta party and you can stuff it into your gut as you like to.

However! We can and we will say that the data does not lie. People are more interested in lasagna when it’s cold as a corpse Beyond the Wall.

Videos by VICE

Don’t believe us? Here’s the Google Trends graph to back us up.

In fact, you may notice a recurring theme here: peaks of interest in December and January. (Not to mention the overall rise in interest in lasagna since 2004.)

But you don’t need to Google anything any longer. (Unless Google brought you here in the first place, in which case: Thanks, Google!)

Matty Matheson’s stupidly over-the-top recipe for beef lasagna is tried and tested. It’s meaty, it’s cheesy, and it’s held together by al dente noodles that give structure to this glorious mess.

This lasagna is your weekend project, and you’ve got 11 years of Google data to back you up, should anyone question you. And if you question yourself? Heed Matty’s advice: “If you don’t like lasagna, you’re probably an idiot.”