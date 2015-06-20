Now Plants Can Take Selfies Too





In a selfie-drenched digital landscape, it’s hard to differentiate whether this culture of mass documentation reflects positive self-esteem or reflects an unhealthy symptom of narcissism. At The Copenhagen Institute of Interactive Design, Manu Dixit created The Selfie Plant to help answer that question.

Responding to it’s weather and environment, this pot of flowers will activate a selfie taking camera to create what the artist calls, “nice-looking selfies” with the flowers, in an effort to shed more positivity on the selfie-zeitgeist. The flower then posts the selfies onto it’s very own Facebook page, which you can check out in the video below.

The Selfie Plant from CIID IDP on Vimeo.

Learn more about the Selfie Plant here.

