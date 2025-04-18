Now That ‘Dino Crisis’ Made the Jump to GOG, I’d Love To See ‘Parasite Eve’ Get the Same Treatment

The PlayStation 1 is one of the most iconic consoles of all time, for a plethora of reasons. Games like Ape Escape allowed families to play together. While other games like Dino Crisis were our first introduction to horror. But there’s one franchise that has been dormant since the days of PlayStation’s first portable device, with a rabid fanbase that would be eager to jump back in. Or to experience the games for the first time. Dino Crisis making a return in 2025 wasn’t on my bingo card, so I’m going to go all out and pray that Parasite Eve finally gets the return it deserves.

Play video Video via Indie Horror Games on YouTube Video via Indie Horror Games on YouTube

Want To Play ‘Parasite Eve’? Well, I Hope You’ve Got A Couple Hundred Bucks lying around

If there’s one thing I’ve learned since putting my Retro Corner together, it’s that the world of game collecting has gone off the rails. What do you mean that a copy of Silent Hill commands nearly $200 now? I could have bought that in 2019 for $20 at my local game store. As older games continue to get… well, older, finding reasonably priced copies is nearly impossible now. Games that I grew up playing are going for ludicrous amounts of money, and I don’t have the funds to play games like Parasite Eve now that I’m older and have the urge to do so.

That’s where GOG and their Dreamlist feature come into play. Seeing games like Digimon World climb the charts is a great feeling, knowing that certified classics have the chance to be preserved forevermore. And if I want to play Silent Hill 4: The Room, I don’t need to fork over roughly $100 to play it on the original Xbox. I can pick it up there for around $10. A much better deal, and it’s capable of running on more modern hardware. And I’d love for players, much like myself, to finally have the opportunity to dive into Parasite Eve.

Seeing as the franchise has been sitting dormant since The 3rd Birthday on PlayStation Portable? I think GOG could have a winner on their hands if they could make this happen. Parasite Eve, while somewhat of a cult classic, has some very dedicated fans. Including Oli Sykes of Bring Me The Horizon, who made an entire song about the game. There’s never been a better time to bring back-to-back horror bangers onto the storefront, GOG. Let’s find out how to make it happen.