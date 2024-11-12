Now That Sonic Is Good Again, ‘Sonic X Shadow Generations’ Producer Wants to Revitalize Sonic 06

Sonic the Hedgehog has always been an icon, regardless of the quality of his games. Sure, some have been much better than others, such as the recently released Sonic x Shadow Generations, but even the worst games have some charm. Except for Sonic 06, the much-maligned and rough 7th Generation entry. It seems the producer of Sonic X Shadow Generations has some choice thoughts about that entry and wants to give it another try.

Let’s be fair upfront: Sonic 06 had some potential. That’s about everything positive I can say about that game, everything else is just horrible at best and abysmal at worst. The Human/Hedgehog romance plot? Awful, rancid, disgusting. The gameplay? Somehow even worse.

Is It Time for a ‘Sonic 06’ Remaster or Remake? I Can Only Hope So

@KazuyukiHoshino, @Nakamura_ShunR, and Katsuyuki Shigihara joined the official Sonic fanmeeting in Jakarta, Indonesia for a Q&A panel.



The panel mainly focused on Sonic x Shadow Generations, and here's a recap of it, courtesy of @officialisfc!

Shun Nakamura, producer of Sonic x Shadow Generations, was recently asked about old and new games in the franchise. The idea of a Sonic Adventure remaster lives on, but one thing stands out. The prospect of remaking Sonic The Hedgehog, also known as Sonic 06. Is there a chance that there is a diamond in the rough that we just didn’t understand? Probably not, but I could trust Nakamura to at least make it more playable than it ever has been before.

I would much rather see a proper remaster/remake of Sonic Adventure and Sonic Adventure 2, to be fair. The Chao Garden still goes hard, even revisiting it all these years later. But, if a Sonic 06 remake needs to hit the block first, I’ll be there to support this project. There were a lot of good ideas, just poorly implemented in the original game. Plus, it gives SEGA a chance to change up the lore of Sonic a bit and remove the Human/Hedgehog kiss that has plagued this game since its release. That, or we’ll get it in 4K. I’m not sure I’m prepared for that.

If you’re eager to see what a Sonic 06 Remake could feel like, I have to mention Sonic The Hedgehog Project 06. This incredible fan project has been in the works for years at this point and offers a ton of QoL updates to the “classic” Sonic game. Give it a try. The amount of work poured into this project is staggering, to say the least.