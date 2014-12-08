Now You Can 3D Print Your Own Crossguard Lightsaber

The trailer for J.J. Abrams’ new addition to the Star Wars universe, Episode VII: The Force Awakens, emerged last month, showcasing a “crossguard” lightsaber design that generated dozens of memes and hours of discussion revolving around its seeming impracticality. French design outfit Le FabShop decided to leave conjecture behind and test the lightsaber themselves by 3D-printing a version of their own design.

“As Makers, we couldn’t help but try to find out by ourselves if this ‘crossguard’ design was a good configuration or not… So we decided to build one, with our army of 3D printers,” Le FabShop writes on a Vimeo demonstration of the lightsaber. “Of course, the ‘darkness; of the movie sequence and the lack of details on the weapon itself left a lot of place for imagination and interpretation.”

Decide whether or not the test was successful by watching the demo below, and follow Le FabShop and improve on their design on Instructables.

Visit Le FabShop’s website for more of their 3D-printed designs.

h/t 3D Print.com

