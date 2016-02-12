Now You Can Binge-Watch the MUNCHIES Guide to Berlin

Berlin is the third-most visited city in Europe for good reason: it’s a melting pot of vibrant cultures, an affordable destination for tourists, and, of course, home to an incredible breadth of amazing food. In the MUNCHIES Guide to Berlin, our host Kavita Goodstar takes you on a whirlwind tour of some of its edible offerings, from its seemingly endless street food stalls to its myriad of venues. Watch the series below, and take notes for your next trip to Europe’s epicenter of fun: beautiful Berlin.