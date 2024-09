You know Drak, the rapp man YOu listen to on your phon? Well guess wat. Now you can look at his swatshirt on phone to. And by the owl hat that Drak himself ware. But it gets bettar, real Drizzo fans! Thare are also Tshirts. On your phon. It’s an app. By them from anywhere you can use your App device. Wow. Thank you Stev Jorbs. OVO, Octro’s Vary One, does it again. Hoot hoot, like an ol.

<span id=”selection-marker-1″ class=”redactor-selection-marker”></span> Follow Noisey on Twitter.