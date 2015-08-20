Kanye West Produced a Track for The Weeknd and Now You Can Listen to It in Full

The Weeknd played a bit of a new song over a PA system during his concert in Las Vegas earlier this week and we all got to hear it obviously because it’s 2015 and Travis Scott put it on his Instagram. Things we know about it are: It’s called “Tell Your Friends”, taken from his new album Beauty Behind The Madness, produced by Kanye West, and features some deadly piano lines.

Now, thanks to the power of the internet, a full version of the live version has surfaced. If you love Abel for his emotional musings on liquor, cum, and blow jobs through lyrics like “Everybody fuckin’, everybody fuckin’” then you’re in for a treat! Maybe don’t play don’t play this in the car with your mom though—she’s still not recovered from that video he did for Fifty Shades of Grey.

Listen below:

