Now, You Can Monitor Your Infant’s Vitals With Wearable Technology

Nine months ago, Intel kicked off the Make It Wearable (MIW) Challenge with the goal of inspiring the next big idea in wearables. Part-competition, part-entrepreneurial mentorship program, the challenge attracted thousands of global participants. Since then, 10 teams of young entrepreneurs and developers have been selected to have their limits tested as they push the boundaries of their imaginations—and of wearable technology. From now through the end of October, The Creators Project introduces the teams of finalists in the running for the $500,000 Make It Wearable prize. Last week, we brought you Nixie, the world’s first wearable, flyable camera. This week: BabyGuard

Project name: BabyGuard

Location: China

Team Captain: Xiaoshan Huang

Other Members: Shuai Ye & Chen Guo

Project description: BabyGuard gives parents realtime data on their infants through sensor units embedded in clothing. The team, comprised of Xiaoshawun Huang, Shuai Ye, and Chen Guo, began the project out of a desire to provide parents the ability to check on their babies’ vitals more than once a month at checkups. Using a core sensor to measure electrophysiological signals, and Intel Edison technology, BabyGuard puts vital data monitoring into parents’ hands.

