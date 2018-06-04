The NSA Just Released 136 Historical Propaganda Posters

The National Security Agency isn’t just concerned with spying on the bad guys—and sometimes the good guys—or creating powerful hacking tools to pwn the world’s networks. The NSA has always been worried about employees spilling its own secrets, Edward Snowden-style.

In the 1950s and 1960s, the NSA made a bunch of posters to remind its employees that security is the most important thing, and that they must work hard to protect the country’s most important secrets. Thanks to a Freedom of Information Act request by the transparency site Government Attic, we can now see these quaint, sometimes hilarious, but also menacing, posters.

Here are all the 136 posters the NSA released. We’ve chosen a few that we thought were the best ones. Some of them are cutesy, some are kind of lame, others are dark and dystopian, and others are straight up incredible.

Here they are.