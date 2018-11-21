NSW Cop Fired for Lending His Uniform to a Kinky Friend

Ever been fired for helping a mate? Well spare a thought for the NSW police officer whose mate just so happened to have a fetish for police uniforms.

The officer, “M”, was sacked after it was found that he’d let a friend, “A”, borrow his police-issued belt, hat, shirt, pants, leather jacket, leather gloves, and handcuffs, the ABC reports. “M’s” defence was essentially that he’d loaned the clothes and accessories so that “A” could live out his wildest sexual fantasies in them.

But that’s not all. Because the circumstances in which “A” got busted with the uniform are also fairly crazy.

It all began in 2013, when police caught wind that an employee with the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANSTO) was using a government laboratory to manufacture illicit drugs. And this employee just happened to be our mate, “A”.

When drug squad officers raided an ANSTO facility in Sydney and took some swabs that tested positive for “some meth” and cocaine, according to an officer involved, “A” and his lawyer were told by police that they’d found traces of ice on his lab equipment.

A formal analysis later indicated that there were no drugs present, and no charges ended up being laid against “A”. But when police searched his home in 2015, they they stumbled across the borrowed police uniform and handcuffs.

“M’s” original explanation was that “A”—who he’d been friends with for years—had hopes of joining the police force and simply wanted to try on the uniform. That is, apparently, a good way to gauge whether or not you want to pursue a career as a cop: no point in protecting and serving if you don’t look hot in the outfit.

During cross-examination, though, “M” revealed that the real story was in fact much kinkier.

“The real reason you stored your uniform and appointments at A’s house was he had a uniform fetish?” M was asked, to which he replied that it was “the main reason”. “You knew that he would live out that fetish and wear the uniform didn’t you?” he was asked. “Possibly, yes,” he answered.

All of this must have been very awkward for poor “M”—but things really came unstuck when it was revealed that he’d assisted “A” in determining whether police had sufficient evidence to pursue their allegations against him.

“I had looked over some documents with him regarding an allegation about three years ago and advised him if there was sufficient evidence to charge,” “M” had told his supervisor, according to evidence presented to the Commission. Chief Commissioner Peter Kite SC found this to be a conflict of interest, and “M” was given the flick.

“The applicant did not put his obligations as a police officer ahead of his desire to assist a friend,” said Commissioner Kite. “He did the reverse.”