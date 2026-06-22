Nu-Metal Broke Into the Mainstream With a Vital Album Released on This Day in 1999

The seeds of nu-metal date back further than the 90s, but it was this era where the genre was truly defined. Korn is often credited with breaking nu-metal ground on their 1994 self-titled album. It was, however, Limp Bizkit’s sophomore album, Significant Other—released on June 22, 1999—that kicked down the doors so the genre could fully enter the mainstream.

Limp Bizkit emerged on the scene a couple of years earlier, with their debut album, 3 Dollar Bill, Y’all (1997). To this day, that record remains one of the most impressively authentic nu-metal albums ever recorded. Unfortunately, many only knew it for the band’s raucous cover of George Michael’s “Faith“.

Videos by VICE

In 1998, Korn made a massive impact with their third album, Follow the Leader. Interestingly, the first single from that album was “All in the Family,” a collab with Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst. The song didn’t really take off. The next two singles, “Got the Life” and “Freak on a Leash”, soared, though, and had their music videos all over MTV.

The first single from ‘Significant Other’ was 1999’s song of the summer, ‘Nookie’

Korn’s achievement with Follow the Leader was certainly profound. It even likely contributed to the momentum that carried Limp Bizkit to mainstream success when they dropped Significant Other the following year.

On June 15, 1999, Limp Bizkit’s first single from the album, “Nookie,” was released. That song was such a massive hit that the band didn’t drop another single for four months. I’ve told this story before, I believe, but the way I personally quantify the popularity of that song is something that happened at my local radio station, in Nashville.

Play video

The day that “Nookie” was released, the station had so many requests for it that the afternoon DJ just played it over and over for like an hour. I’m talking back-to-back; no breaks, no commercials. I know this because I was listening. I wanted to hear the song that much, just like everyone else. It was the song of the summer and put nu-metal on the map like no song had before.

Limp Bizkit’s ‘Significant Other’ has been certified platinum many times over in multiple countries

After a couple of other hit singles—”Re-Arranged” and “N 2 Gether Now” with Method Man—the band finally dropped “Break Stuff” in May 2000. Once again, they dominated the airwaves on both radio and MTV. Hell, even VH1 was playing Limp Bizkit music videos at this point.

What really stood out was that “Nookie” and “Break Stuff” weren’t just getting play on rock radio. They’d made their way to general pop music stations, as well. All of a sudden, Limp Bizkit were THE nu-metal band.

Frankly, the singles were a very good example of Significant Other’s eclectic nature. It’s a 50/50 split of inspired hip-hop and grungy metal. It’s a very pure example of late 90s nu-metal that remains one of the genre’s most vital albums.