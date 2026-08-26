Nu-Metal Singer Threatens to ‘Destroy’ Audience Member for Squirting Him With a Water Gun: ‘It Could’ve Been Filled With Bleach’

I have no idea why someone would bring a water gun to a concert. And I have even less of an idea why they would spray the band. That is, apparently, what happened at a recent From Ashes to New show, though, while the nu-metal band was playing in Minnesota.

According to a Loudwire report, the band was performing at Treasure Island Amphitheater in Welch, Minnesota on Aug. 21, 2026. At some point, vocalist Danny Case stopped everything to call someone he alleges was squirting him with a water gun.

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“If you do that again, you’re going to leave with no f**king teeth,” the singer’s heard saying in the video. He added, “Try me motherf**ker. I told you mid-song, ‘don’t do it anymore.’ I will f**king end you. Try me.”

Case actually shared the concert footage on his own Instagram account. “I’ve got leverage,” he can be heard saying. “I could dive off the stage and kick you in the f**king teeth, b**ch.” The singer also used the post caption to share his side of the situation.

If you bring a water gun to a Nu-Metal concert, I assume you are not very well-versed on how concerts work

“Story time! Some a**h*le decided it would be funny to spray bands with a water gun while they were performing at this festival. It was not in good faith. It wasn’t because he was joining in on some kind of fun,” Case asserted. The singer went on to say, “He was a d**k, and he was doing his best to hide so he wouldn’t get caught.”

“He sprayed us in the face 6 times before I finally found him and told him to stop during one of our songs. He then continued to do it, and I did what any rational person would do. I threatened to f**king destroy him,” Case added. “Don’t mess with performers.”

“This also presents a more present danger than meets the eye,” Case continued. “That ‘water’ gun could’ve had anything in it. It could’ve been filled with bleach. People are twisted nowadays, and you never know, as a performer, what someone is capable of doing when you are a very easy target on stage.”

The moral of this story is: why are you being a weirdo who brings a water gun to a concert? It’s completely senseless. Just don’t.

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