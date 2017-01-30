Nude Streaker Interrupts Cricket Match, Eats It Trying to Jump Fence

Sports in North America get interrupted, once in awhile, by fans running onto the field. Usually, those people wear clothes. In other places around the world, it seems like, it’s more frequently the case that the running fans are buck naked. Let’s be specific: Subjects of the queen like to strip down to their birthday suit when running onto the pitch.

Nudity was the case Sunday during a cricket match between the New Zealand and Australian national teams, which was interrupted briefly by a fan wearing nothing. The naked man would have gotten away with it, too, if not for a meddling advertising sign he could not hurdle.

Leading with a headline that might have had a double meaning, Stuff compiled the local coverage (with some delightful still imagery you should check out): Streaker at Black Caps v Australia game falls short at the final hurdle.

As for who won the match? Other than all of us, for having seen some free nudity: New Zealand won by six runs. Dare to decipher the box score here.