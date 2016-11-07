NUN’s New Album Is Driven By Cruel and Necessary Desire

NUN​ are back. The Melbourne synth-punk unit return with “Can’t Chain”, the first single from their new album THE DOME. Named after a social theory by vocalist Jenny Branagan, in a wave of aesthetic inspiration that she derived from R. Buckminster Fuller’s architectural concept of the geodesic dome, the record will be released in early 2017 on Melbourne label Aarght.​

“It’s a personal record, all very close stories within each song,” explains Branagan.”‘Can’t Chain’ is a song about desire. Desire is fundamental to The Dome – I see it as the life force that drives human connection, not just to other humans, but also to the will to live. It is both cruel and necessary. This song is about the struggle to maintain desire. It’s drain disco music.”

Whereas their 2014 self-titled album arrived surrounded by a dark and ominous fog, the opening synths of “Can’t Chain” is heavenly rainbow pop in comparison. Branagan’s vocals also seem clearer in the mix and while the band have always flirted with elements of pop, by the time the “Can’t Chain” chorus kicks in it’s more Pet Shop Boys than Throbbing Gristle.

NUN will be playing in the dome reading room at the Victorian State Library on Saturday 12 November, as part of Melbourne Music Week. The show will include Severed Heads, Lucy Cliche, Harvey Sutherland & Bermuda, Young Magic, Krakatau, Terry, Drug Sweat, Ela Stiles, Sweet Whirl, friendships (DJ set) and more.

‘THE DOME’ will be available early 2017 on Aarght.​

​Image: Kalindy Williams