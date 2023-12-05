Hot Gift Alert: The Nutr Makes Artisanal Vegan Milk Out of Anything

Remember when there used to be a man dedicated to delivering fresh bottles of milk to your home every morning? Yeah, I don’t either—but at least that’s what history class taught me. Customers would place their orders and wake up to bottles of moo juice on their doorstep. Boy, times have changed, although the nostalgic appeal of a cold glass of fresh milk lives on.

Dairy makes my heart pitter patter. Even though wolfing down cheesecake can wreak havoc on my insides, its creamy goodness is nourishing for my mind and soul. My body can withstand a lot of things: drunken benders, college dining hall food, having one too many Diet Cokes—but dairy can level me flat with one fell scoop of ice cream. All that said, I cannot lie: I’m a fool and still indulge in that whole milk paradise. Maybe if Trader Joe’s didn’t have such an incredible spread of cheese things my life would be different.

Recently, though, I decided to take matters into my own hands when it comes to drinking the stuff. Non-dairy milk is the answer, and I love it, damnit. Almond, walnut, oat—the market is truly saturated with alternatives. So, I decided to try to make it myself. Hey, if the Amish can churn their own butter, I can surely make my own nut milk. But while I appreciate the commitment of my Amish brethren, I wasn’t sure I was ready to break a sweat grinding almonds. I had no clue that you could buy nut-milk-making machines that you can use at home, and frankly, they sounded too good to be true. But that was until I got my hands on a super-popular model that actually delivers on its promises. So say hello to my little friend—the Nutr.

The Nutr is a machine that will make all your (or giftee’s) gourmet, non-dairy milk dreams come to life. The best part? It makes single-serving portions with its miraculous 130-watt motor blade, so you are always getting the freshest squeeze from your nuts, oats, rice, soy, coconut, or seeds of your choosing.

First impressions

When I took the Nutr out of its package, I was excited to find a sleek, handheld pitcher with shredding blades in the bottom, with three simple temperature settings right on the front for easy access.

When I was laying out my ingredients, my major concern was that this simple gadget wasn’t going to be able to work its magic without creating massive amounts of pulp. I’ve tried making nut milk in a blender before and it was not anywhere near smooth, but the Nutr’s powerful blades are designed to grind hard, and the stainless steel strainer that is included alongside the machine removes any leftover fragments from your luxe liquid.

To get started, you add two to four tablespoons of your chosen base, up to one and a half cups of water, your sweetener of choice, and a pinch of salt. You can also make a thicker, non-dairy creamer by only adding only a half cup of water. Then, all you have to do is plug the machine in and press the temperature button.

Temperature and timing depends on what you’re making, but all the recipes are laid out very clearly in the directions. The Nutr works for both cold and hot bevs with its three temperature functions: warm, hot, and boil. There is also a “keep warm” setting so you can keep your milk toasty while you brew your coffee, and a “delayed start” setting that lets you pre-soak your base for up to 18 hours before your grind begins.

How well does it work?

To put it to the test, I made nut and oat milk. Specifically, I made maple pecan cinnamon milk and chocolate honey oat milk. Using the machine was shockingly easy, and both creations were blended and ready to pour in three minutes. After that, it came time to strain. I was so impressed with the Nutr’s ability to blend nuts, I felt like I’d witnessed an Gwyneth Paltrow-ordained miracle. Better yet, it only generated about one-fourth of a teaspoon of pecan pulp, which I happily licked off. As for the oats, only about one tablespoon of the four I used to make the batch got strained out—not too shabby.

The clean up is the worst part of any cooking venture, but the Nutr has a self-cleaning function that makes tidying up a dream and does all the work for you (and me) [*sheds tear*]. Just add warm water and a touch of dish soap to get rid of any residue, then press the grind button. To get in its nooks and crannies, a long-handled, tubular cleaning brush is also included.

My delectable creations.

What’s amazing about the Nutr

The fresh milks I made are absolutely fire if I do say so myself, and look so cute in my reusable little glass bottles. They taste just like my favorite plant-based milk line—Elmhurst. I’m now a self-proclaimed homesteader nut milk girl—I should’ve been born in 1900. While making your own plant milks isn’t necessarily cheaper (nuts are pricey) at first, you can customize your milk’s blend and flavor, control the sweetness, and make fresh milk without the need for stabilizers or any preservatives they put in the store-bought stuff—and in the long run, you’re definitely saving a few bucks if you’re making oat milk, for example.

What’s tricky

My only complaint is that Daddy Nutr is a noisy one. I used it at 10 p.m. last night, and would like to sincerely apologize to my roommates. As a result of my communal living situation, I will henceforth only be engaging in daytime milking sessions.

TL;DR

Gosh, this thing is great. It’s so easy to maneuver that a frickin’ chimpanzee can use it (no offense to Bubbles). I can’t wait to further dabble in the art of non-dairy milk-making and have already ordered some sick Mason jars so I can show off my milk. Making people envious of your fresh-made milk is a true power play, no milkman is required.

Let’s nut together.

The Nutr Machine is available on The Nutr’s website.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.