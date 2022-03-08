The Nutribullet Pro Is So Powerful, It Deserves a Marvel Movie

In my experience, unless you have a Vitamix or some other high powered food eviscerator—must be nice—run-of-the-mill blenders never really get the job done. If you’re like me, and have had a countertop kitchen blender that’s barely reliable for everyday uses, including (very) chunky salsa and two-ingredient protein shakes, you know what I’m talking about. You’ve experienced the pain of watching your blender shred everything at the very bottom, then having to open the top, stir, scrape the sides, put the top back on, and repeat. For a while, I just assumed that there were no other options; that there was no reprieve from my sad life of half-blended smoothies with errant chunks of ice threatening to clog my windpipe in every gulp. Until, of course, I met the Nutribullet Pro.

Before I got one, I always thought Nutribullets were just gimmicky kitchen products I saw infomercials for in between George Lopez and my nightly installment of some Southern TV personality trying to sell me a knife set. However, I’ve gotta say, I’ve discovered from firsthand experience that my Nutribullet rocks—nay, slaps. My two roommates are freaking out about it as well, and if a cookware company can get three dudes in their mid-twenties psyched about a high-powered blender, it must be doing something right.

First impressions

First of all, the Nutribullet Pro is a tank. Seriously—you could break a car windshield with this thing. It’s heavy and dense, and feels sturdy in the same way KitchenAid stand mixers do. It’s also super easy and intuitive to use: There are literally no buttons or settings of any kind; you just fill your cup with whatever ingredients you please, attach the bladed lid, pop it onto the Nutribullet base, push down, and twist to lock. Boom—you’re blending.

Appearance-wise, the Nutribullet Pro is sleek, reflective, and small enough so that you can easily store it on a shelf or in a cabinet—or, if you also live in a tiny railroad apartment with a small kitchen, you can just leave it on top of the microwave you have propped up on top of a bar cart next to your TV stand in true, gentlemanly fashion. (Sorry, mom.)

So, how powerful is it?

I like popping in about a cup of frozen berries, half a banana, some peanut butter, a spoonful of honey, a scoop of protein powder, some whole milk, and an ice cube or two. But the Nutribullet isn’t just for smoothies and protein shakes (though it’s definitely perfect for those). Frozen ingredients, raw veggies, beans, seeds—as far as I can tell, none of them are a match for its wicked-powerful, 900-watt motor. That means you’ve got the green light for everything from hummus and sauces to marinades and more. The instructions recommend not running the motor for more than one minute at a time, but so far, I haven’t even had to run it for more than 25 seconds before all of my ingredients are pulverized.

But is it a huge pain in the ass to clean?

Once you’re done, you just swap the bladed lid for either a chug cap, mug handle, or round lid, and enjoy. Because it’s got so few moving parts, it’s also a lot easier to clean than a regular blender—if you have a dishwasher, you can just pop the cup and lid (NOT the base, obviously) into there, but even if you’re not a gazillionaire/live in an apartment without a dishwasher, it’s still a snap to clean.

The Nutribullet Pro comes with two 32-ounce cups, two to-go lids with chug caps, two cup rings, two lip rings with mug handles, and a recipe book. The only qualm I have is that the chug cap opening is a touch too small—it’s a great idea, but if I’m making a thick smoothie that I wanna gulp, I prefer the mug or cup attachments. Overall, not a big deal.

So, is it worth it?

My TL;DR? If you’re not satisfied with your current blender, and don’t want to ball out on an expensive Vitamix or Ninja situation, the Nutribullet Pro is hard to beat. It’s got utility far beyond protein shakes and smoothies, so even if you’re not getting swole in 2022 or hopping on a juice cleanse, it’ll quickly earn a spot on your countertop. Happy blitzing.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story.