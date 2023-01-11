Hot Gift Alert: The VICE Editor-Loved Nutribullet Juicer Is 29% Off

If there’s one lesson we’ve already picked up in the new year, it’s that committing to being a wellness god is expensive. Purchasing a cold-pressed juice at a fancy shop is at least 10 bucks these days *sigh*. That’s to say nothing of next-level pricey health food meccas like Erewhon, which regularly serves up $20 smoothies (no shade). As a 27-year-old woman on a budget—living in one of the most expensive cities in America—I’m trying to cleanse my body of a bit of weekend debauchery, not purge my bank account of hard-earned cash on fancy bevs. My solution? Become intertwined in the art of juice making in the comfort of my very own kitchen.

I’ve been meaning to cop a juicer for years in my attempt to get on my wellness A-game, and it’s even more important now since I’m training for a half-marathon. I grew up watching my mom use one of those “As Seen on TV” Jack LaLanne Power Juicers and have aspired to replicate one of those retro infomercials ever since. The kitchen gadget allowing me to fill that specific void at the intersection of infomercials and inner peace? The Nutribullet Slow Juicer, and happens to be 29% off for Cyber Week.

First impressions

If you don’t know about Nutribullet’s natty juicer, you must at least have knowledge about its popular bullet-sized blender (which, naturally, informed the brand’s name). We’re already fan girls and boys here at VICE for the iconic mini-blender’s gym-rat work ethic and portability, so naturally, I’m drawn to its other kitchen workhorse appliances.

What’s great about it

The Slow Juicer is one of the most simple, least intimidating, medium-sized kitchen gadgets I’ve ever used. It operates with a simple on and off button with no extra settings, which, on other models, can get annoyingly complicated. In other words: simplicity equals bliss . All you do is throw fruits and vegetables through the chute at the top, which can adjust to accommodate everything from small strawberries to full-sized apples and beets, so (at least in this particular case) size doesn’t really matter. A slow-moving but high torque motor spins the rugged steel-tipped auger (the blade), spitting out your juice creations through a spout on one side, while discharging compressed scraps through the pulp spout.

Has the Nutribullet Slow Juicer raised my game to juice master status yet? Yes, I think so. Recently, I made two juice concoctions: one from cucumber, apple, and lemon juice, then another with a blend of carrot and banana. For the first juice, my goal was to really put the Slow Juicer to the test using skin-heavy produce to see if it would leave my juice chunky. Sure, there was subtle pulp, but you can easily strain that if you prefer a smooth bevy. The plain and simple verdict is that it performed exactly as I hoped.

What’s tricky about it

For my carrot and banana concoction, I tested the juicer’s ability to handle fruits and vegetables of varying firmness. The carrots juiced flawlessly, while the banana was a failure. The machine spits out the entire banana through the pulp spout, implying that the Slow Juicer interpreted softer, mushier foods more like pulp than prospective juice. However, that’s not to say bananas can’t work in the Slow Juicer; being an innovative queen, my solution was to scoop out the ‘nana mush, plop it into the carrot juice, and stir. [Emeril voice] BAM, the problem was solved. The consistency was closer to a smoothie, but I’m certainly not mad at it. So, my lesson to you is to not put bananas in juicers.

I’d like to believe my juices and smoothie tests resulted in some pretty tasty bevs, but any prospective juice-heads need not feel constrained by my suggestions; the juicer comes with a recipe pamphlet, so I’d definitely recommend diving into that (I know I will).

Is it hard to clean?

Once juicing wraps up, it’s time for everyone’s most dreadful favorite part: cleanup. You have to disassemble the machine to wash it, which sounds like a pain in the ass, but it’s really not given that its similarity in size to the OG Nutribullet makes it relatively easy to maneuver in the average (likely already cramped) kitchen. After use, I just rinsed everything (except the motor base) with water, and everything came off gracefully. If you still find yourself with particles left in the nooks and crannies, The Slow Juicer also comes with a slim cleaning brush.

My TL;DR is thus: If you’re looking for a no-fuss juicer and want to keep your juice habit (but still save some cash in the long run), this appliance has your name all over it. Juicing also sounds like a high-brow hobby and the perfect excuse not to leave the house. “Wanna grab dinner?” “Sorry, I’m juicing.” Have I used that line before? Maybe, but I’ll let you ponder that as I send you on your own juice journey.

Gotta go, sipping my produce brew [lifts pinky].

Nutribullet’s Slow Juicer is available for purchase at Nutribullet and Amazon.

