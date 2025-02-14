Nvidia Announces Release Dates for RTX 5070—and Really, It Could Be Worse

NVIDIA took to X early in the morning of February 13 to announce that the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti would become available for sale at 9 PM EST on February 20, with the GeForce RTX 5070 following on March 5.

It’s been nearly two years since its predecessor, the GeForce RTX 4070 series, launched. Not only do we finally get a successor, though, but both new cards are $50 cheaper than their respective ancestors were at the time of launch, too.

Videos by VICE

Who’d have thought that when we can’t get a cheap egg anymore, one of the only things that’d be getting cheaper would be a pair of high-powered graphics cards?

performance comparison of rtx 5070 Ti vs last-generation rtx 4070 Ti – credit: nvidia/screenshot by matt jancer

fortunately, no ominous rumors of low stock

The RTX 5070 will retail for $549, and the slightly higher spec RTX 5070 Ti will retail for $749, although with demand wildly outstripping supply of the already released RTX 5080 and RTX 5090, there’s no guarantee retailers won’t jack up the price beyond the suggested retail.

Luckily for us, we haven’t heard the kinds of warnings of low stock from retailers about the RTX 5070 that we heard before the launch of the other two graphics cards. When the RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Ti launched in 2023, they were priced at $599 and $799, respectively.

While there will be an NVIDIA-produced Founders Edition of the RTX 5070, there won’t be one of the RTX 5070 Ti, a curious omission that means the only RTX 5070 Ti units you’ll be able to buy will be those produced by third parties. And of course, you’ll also be able to buy an RTX 5070 built by a third-party, too.

performance comparison of rtx 5070 vs last-generation rtx 4070 – credit: nvidia/screenshot by matt jancer

will the good news last?

With a self-inflicted slapfight trade war looming, who knows whether the welcome price drop and sufficient availability will last, though? In an exchange on X with the electronics retailer Newegg, a user asked “Did the pricing go up on 5080s?”

The retailer responded simply, “Yeah, tariffs.” Then it later added, “To add clarity, some graphics card prices have increased due to a number of factors that are, unfortunately, out of our control.

“We know the situation has been confusing and frustrating, but it’s important to know we are doing everything in our power to bring stability to the situation. Additionally, we are also building a new drawing system for hot items, which we will provide more details on when available. We are constantly restocking cards, so be sure to follow us for the latest updates.”

And then it deleted those messages, leaving a gaping hole in the record, except for a slew of headlines such as “Newegg Blames Tariffs for RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 Price Hikes, but Then Walks It Back.”

Fingers crossed we don’t have to add graphics cards to the list of screwovers we’ll have to endure this year, right next to eggs.