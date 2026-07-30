NVIDIA Graphics Card Prices May Be About to Go Up Again

NVIDIA GPUs have already gone up in price twice in 2026, but a new financial report suggests that the company may be preparing for yet another substantial price increase across its line of GPUs.

NVIDIA Reportedly Raising GPU Prices 20-30%

2026 has been a brutal year when it comes to the cost of gaming hardware. All three major console manufacturers have implemented console price increases and things certainly haven’t been any easier for PC gamers.

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High-end GPUs are more expensive than ever and NVIDIA has raised the price on GPUs multiple times already in 2026. The pain isn’t over quite yet though. A new report from Taiwan’s Economic Daily News suggests that NVIDIA is reportedly raising the price of its GPU packages by 20–30%.

Shoppers should keep in mind that these numbers are being reported based on market trends, not on an official announcement from NVIDIA. They should definitely be taken with a grain of salt for now, but it would be wise for consumers to keep the possible price increase in mind if they’re in the market for new hardware in the near future.

The ongoing component crisis has been fueled by a combination of factors. Global tariffs, supply chain issues due to international conflicts, and the demand for components from AI datacenters have all combined to create a marketplace that is brutal for hobby gamers.

At the moment, there does not seem to be an end to the component crisis in sight and companies have not indicated any plans to drop prices back to previous retail listings in the near future.

As computer hardware continues to climb in cost, it will be interesting to see if more hobby gamers start to lean on cloud gaming subscription services as an alternative to building their own high-powered gaming rigs.

NVIDIA GeForce Now is a popular alternative for many gamers who live in areas with reliable high-speed internet. The subscription fee for the highest tier isn’t cheap, but it is much more affordable than the current price of top tier GPUs, RAM, and other computer components.

The ongoing market conditions are likely going to impact the price of the next console generation when it arrives as well, so gamers probably will not have an affordable console alternative to PC gaming either like they may have in the past.

Be sure to check back soon for more news and updates on the latest changes to the NVIDIA line of products.