Nvidia Removing Unlimited Game Streaming for All Users In a Few Days

Fans of Nvidia’s GeForce Now game streaming are soon to have some new limitations in place due to changes being made. In January 2026, new limits on playtime are being implemented, restricting players to the amount of game time they are given before having to pay for additional hours. Those who enjoy the service on a frequent basis only have just a couple more days to enjoy the freedom of unlimited game streaming before these significant changes are made.

Nvidia set to remove Unlimited Game Streaming From GeForce Now

Kicking off on January 1, 2026, Nvidia’s new changes implement a 100-hour gameplay limit before you must pay extra for additional hours. GeForce Now is a streaming service that enables gamers to play their own games remotely, through powerful hardware. They are then able to stream those games to their devices, such as PCs, tablets, phones, and even some handheld consoles. This provided great flexibility to keep gamers playing their favorite titles, even when on the go. However, these new changes put a drawback on what was perhaps the best aspect of the service.

A first 100-hour gameplay cap was introduced for users who signed up to the service after January 1, 2025, with users who signed up prior being exempt. However, with these new changes, now those who were previously exempt will be faced with the same limitations.



will you be able to get more playtime for nvidia geforce now?

Players who wish to acquire additional hours of gameplay time will need to purchase them in fifteen-hour blocks. Those on the Performance plan (priced at $9.99 per month) can pick them up for $2.99 per fifteen hours, while users on the Ultimate plan (priced at $19.99 per month) will need to pay a slightly higher price at $5.99 per fifteen-minute block.

There’s also a free plan available for users, though it is supplied with ads. This tier enables users to play for one hour at a time, so it is far more limited than the paid plans. At the very least, though, it offers a decent option for those who want to use the service only now and again.

Interestingly enough, there may be a few lucky users who are exempt from these new changes being placed on their accounts. Gamers who subscribed to the Founder member scheme before March 17, 2021, will not face these limits. However, they will need to ensure they keep their subscription running to continue this benefit.