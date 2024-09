Before making a proper introduction to the world with his highly-praised debut album Malibu, ​​California singer Anderson .Paak released, Link Up & Suede, a collaborative EP with L.A.-based producer Knxledge under the name NxWorries. Today, upon announcing their debut album, YES LAWD!, under Stones Throw Records, the duo released “Lyk Dis” a smooth and airy instructional to morning sex. The 19-track album is set to released on October 21.