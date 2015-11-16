NY Producers Lee Bannon and Michael Think Confusing Club Music Is a Good Thing

“I enjoy implementing a bit of confusion in a dance tune,” Michael—AKA Michael Jukeson, the New York producer who creates custom dance videos based on tweeted suggestions—explained to FACT for the premiere of his debut EP, Club By Michael. “The idea of creating a moment of hesitation (e.g. a moment where someone wants to move but is not quite sure how) really excites me. I actually confused myself quite a bit in the process of making this record.” Listening to Michael’s tunes is definitely an experience of confusion—taking sounds that you might normally associate with a Night Slugs, or by way of them, Her Records, he interjects interruption and awkwardness to produce an interesting feeling of being unwound.

Things get unwound just a little bit more by fellow New Yorker Lee Bannon on this new remix of “Club (Impromptu),” where he takes the chugging original and gives it a heavy dose of IDM haze, heavy on tempo modulation and careening percussion. Talking to THUMP about the remix via email, Michael offered, “I love watching Lee work on music! His workflow is like an explosion!” Going on, he explained, “It could be a sound, a song, an idea, a YouTube clip of Brian McKnight, or maybe even something you just said that gets him going and then a minute later he’s already turned it on it’s head, flipped it around, and warped it into something amazing.” Check out the track below, buy it here, and give a listen to the original EP here. Both are available on Escape From Nature.

