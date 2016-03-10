NYC DJ Hero Justin Strauss Shares a Paradise Garage-Influenced Disco Mix

Cutting his teeth with weekly trips to Paradise Garage to see Larry Levan, and eventually rising the ranks of NYC’s DJ circuit with his own sets throughout seminal, now defunct, rooms like Limelight and Tunnel, Justin Strauss has been keeping it real for over thirty years. In 2016, he’s still doing his thing, and remains a regular in the nightlife scene in the city and abroad, frequent remixer, and one half of synth-focused duo a/jus/ted, alongside Teddy Stuart, as well as part of Whatever/Whatever with Bryan Mette.

Next Thursday, March 17, Strauss will showcase his deeply eclectic record bag alongside the likes of Todd Edwards and Cassian for Kitsune’s Disco Edition club night at Brooklyn’s Goodroom. To help warm everyone’s dancing shoes until then, Strauss has prepared a new mix for entitled “This Ain’t No Disco,” influenced by Larry Levan and his mythicized, boundary-breaking sets at The Garage.

“My favorite club of all time was the Paradise Garage,” Strauss tells THUMP. “The music Larry Levan played covered a wide range and there were no rules. He could and would play anything that he thought worked, from any genre. It changed and influenced my DJing forever.”

Check out the mix below, and head here for tickets to the party.