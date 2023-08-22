Nymphomind’s App-Controlled Couple’s Vibrator Is 44% Off

We don’t talk about wearable vibrators enough. Most of us horny plebes are well-versed in the sex shop classics—veiny, ‘realistic’ dildos, blow-up dolls, perhaps the Magic Wand—but the variety of sex toys has evolved a lot in recent years. Not only can you add a dragon schlong to your Amazon cart while restocking on CeraVe and Pirate’s Booty, but the technology of sex toys has reached Bicentennial Man territory in the best way. Consider the ​​Nympho Flamingo Wireless Vibrator 2.0, which is the latest in wearable, high-tech clitoral vibrators that can be controlled from anywhere in the world via a smartphone app, and which is currently on sale for $80 off.

The Flamingo vibrator is from a brand called Nymphomind, which is probably the title of a lost Prodigy album and definitely a testament to what the sexual wellness company does so well: help you enjoy hands-free, high-tech masturbation. The Flamingo takes its design and namesake from, well, flamingos, but I also call this genre of clitoral vibrator the “anglerfish,” because you tuck the larger part of the vibrator inside your vagina, and let the smaller portion/tail stimulate your clit. The result is simultaneous G-spot and clitoral bliss, which is pretty tight if you enjoy blended orgasms. The fact that you can actually control the toy’s vibrational patterns from your smartphone also makes it way easier to use on your own; I have tried a lot of app-controlled toys, and the ability to adjust a vibe’s intensity at the swipe of a finger—as opposed to fumbling around your vag for a button you can’t see—makes for a way smoother spank sesh.

Then there’s the partner play element. The popularity of app- and remote-controlled sex toys skyrocketed in lockdown times when couples/horny people were separated, but long distance couples’ sex toys have been a mainstay for cammers and sex workers for a long time. As a former cammer named Molly told me in this VICE article, “Even if I wasn’t a sex worker I would use [them]. I’ve never had a toy I enjoyed this much, honestly.” Having the ability to edge your partner to climax from another room is pretty cool if you’re into light kink, any degree of power play, or BDSM. Suddenly, the whole world—and especially the bathroom of your local Chili’s—is your horny oyster. As one reviewer of the Flamingo writes on Nymphomind’s site, “Nothing’s better than a toy that allows me and my husband to keep it sexual even when he’s deployed overseas. God bless this toy ladies and gents.”

And just when I thought I had exhausted every aspect of this toy’s impressive specs—it’s also waterproof and rechargeable, by the way—I realized that its vibrations sync up to the app’s smartphone games. Meaning, you can play a virtual drum kit game through the app that will also hit your partner’s proverbial hi-hat, or get each other off on (what I imagine to be) a horny version of the Candy Crush Saga.

Who knows, maybe we can expect a Nymphomind x The Sims expansion pack soon. Until then, the Flamingo certainly seems to be giving the rest of the vibrators in the growing niche of high-tech sex toys some serious competition, and we’ll happily add it to our sex toy rotation while it’s 44% off.

