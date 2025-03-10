NYPD Detective Pulled From Cases Over Playing a Stripper in a Rap Video

Let’s add this to the list of things you weren’t expecting to read about on this beautiful Monday. A New York Police Department Detective has had her active cases removed and is under investigation after she appeared as a stripper in a music video called “Doin’ That” by rapper S-Quire.

The bonkers story first started getting out a few days before TMZ reported the latest update. A viral video surfaced that showed a G-string-wearing Melissa Mercado dancing on a stripper pole—clearly showing that she has experience in doing more than just busting bad guys.

TMZ confirmed with law enforcement that Mercado’s Special Victims Unit cases are now on hold as she’s being reviewed for illicit extracurricular activities.

NYPD Detective Pulled From Cases Over Playing a Stripper in S-Quire Music Video

Mercado has been in the force since 2018 and is assigned to the Bronx. The New York Post reports that she makes $144,000 a year… and apparently, she’s making a little extra on the side acting in music videos.

Speaking of which, one of the things that is being looked at is whether or not she had filed papers with the department that not only notified them but also granted her permission to work a second job while serving in her role. That’s something that all cops have to do in the Big Apple. If not, that would be a violation.

TMZ also spoke with the rapper and his team, who said Mercado was referred to them by a casting agency and that they were unaware that she was an officer. The New York Post spoke with a retired NYPD Special Victims Division Chief, Michael Osgood, who said it’s “unbecoming” of a police officer to act that way in the public’s eye.

“I find it morally wrong if you’re a special victims detective,” Osgood stated. Another retired cop the outlet spoke with, Eric Sanders, doubled down on what Osgood said, believing that she should be disciplined for her actions that were “inconsistent with the values” she took an oath to follow.