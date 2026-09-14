Oasis Announces Major 2027 Tour News

After teasing fans for roughly a year, Oasis has finally announced some major tour news. The iconic Britpop band will be heading out for a slew of concerts in 2027.

“Start the celebrations!!!!”, Oasis said in a press statement shared by Pitchfork. “After a period of reflection, ‘The Most Damaging Pop Cultural Force In Recent British History’ has declared itself fit for purpose and will once again return to lift the spirits of the people. Come witness the fitness. It shall be a sight to behold.”

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Oasis have officially unveiled plans for a 2027 world concert tour

Oasis’ new tour will kick off in Glasgow, Scotland, in May, before heading to Manchester, England, in June for a run of 11 shows at Etihad Stadium. The band will eventually make their way through Germany and other parts of Europe before coming stateside. North American fans will have two opportunities to see the band: three shows in Boston and three shows in Las Vegas.

See the full tour rundown below.

05-21 Glasgow, Scotland – Celtic Park

05-23 Glasgow, Scotland – Celtic Park

05-25 Glasgow, Scotland – Celtic Park

05-28 Glasgow, Scotland – Celtic Park

05-229 Glasgow, Scotland – Celtic Park

06-04 Manchester, England – Etihad Stadium

06-06 Manchester, England – Etihad Stadium

06-08 Manchester, England – Etihad Stadium

06-11 Manchester, England – Etihad Stadium

06-12 Manchester, England – Etihad Stadium

06-15 Manchester, England – Etihad Stadium

06-18 Manchester, England – Etihad Stadium

06-19 Manchester, England – Etihad Stadium

06-22 Manchester, England – Etihad Stadium

06-25 Manchester, England – Etihad Stadium

06-26 Manchester, England – Etihad Stadium

07-02 Munich, Germany – Allianz Arena

07-03 Munich, Germany – Allianz Arena

07-10 Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

07-11 Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

07-16 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff Arena

07-17 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff Arena

07-23 Paris, France – Stade de France

07-24 Paris, France – Stade de France

07-29 Rome, Italy – Stadio Olimpico

07-30 Rome, Italy – Stadio Olimpico

08-10 Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium

08-13 Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium

08-14 Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium

08-20 Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

08-21 Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

08-24 Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

09-04 Slane, Ireland – Slane Castle

09-05 Slane, Ireland – Slane Castle

09-11 Knebworth, England – Knebworth Park

09-12 Knebworth, England – Knebworth Park

09-18 Knebworth, England – Knebworth Park

09-19 Knebworth, England – Knebworth Park

The tour news comes after the band—specifically brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher—teased another tour after the band’s 2025 reunion. Most recently, in a September 2026 appearance on talkSPORT’s Drive, Noel dropped a pretty telling comment.

The guitarist phoned in to talk about Manchester City’s new football season. During his conversation with hosts Andy Goldstein and Darren Bent, Noel was asked if there was any truth to rumors of a 2027 tour.

“It’s Liam, isn’t it?” he jokingly responded. “He’s not into it. He’s not into Oasis anymore.” Noel then teased that “there must be something happening,” adding, “Let’s put it this way: there’s no football tournament on next year. So we’ve got to do something in the summer, right?”

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