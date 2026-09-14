Oasis Announces Major 2027 Tour News

After teasing fans for roughly a year, Oasis has finally announced some major tour news. The iconic Britpop band will be heading out for a slew of concerts in 2027.
“Start the celebrations!!!!”, Oasis said in a press statement shared by Pitchfork. “After a period of reflection, ‘The Most Damaging Pop Cultural Force In Recent British History’ has declared itself fit for purpose and will once again return to lift the spirits of the people. Come witness the fitness. It shall be a sight to behold.”
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Oasis have officially unveiled plans for a 2027 world concert tour
Oasis’ new tour will kick off in Glasgow, Scotland, in May, before heading to Manchester, England, in June for a run of 11 shows at Etihad Stadium. The band will eventually make their way through Germany and other parts of Europe before coming stateside. North American fans will have two opportunities to see the band: three shows in Boston and three shows in Las Vegas.
See the full tour rundown below.
Oasis Live ’27 concert tour dates
- 05-21 Glasgow, Scotland – Celtic Park
- 05-23 Glasgow, Scotland – Celtic Park
- 05-25 Glasgow, Scotland – Celtic Park
- 05-28 Glasgow, Scotland – Celtic Park
- 05-229 Glasgow, Scotland – Celtic Park
- 06-04 Manchester, England – Etihad Stadium
- 06-06 Manchester, England – Etihad Stadium
- 06-08 Manchester, England – Etihad Stadium
- 06-11 Manchester, England – Etihad Stadium
- 06-12 Manchester, England – Etihad Stadium
- 06-15 Manchester, England – Etihad Stadium
- 06-18 Manchester, England – Etihad Stadium
- 06-19 Manchester, England – Etihad Stadium
- 06-22 Manchester, England – Etihad Stadium
- 06-25 Manchester, England – Etihad Stadium
- 06-26 Manchester, England – Etihad Stadium
- 07-02 Munich, Germany – Allianz Arena
- 07-03 Munich, Germany – Allianz Arena
- 07-10 Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
- 07-11 Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
- 07-16 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff Arena
- 07-17 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff Arena
- 07-23 Paris, France – Stade de France
- 07-24 Paris, France – Stade de France
- 07-29 Rome, Italy – Stadio Olimpico
- 07-30 Rome, Italy – Stadio Olimpico
- 08-10 Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium
- 08-13 Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium
- 08-14 Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium
- 08-20 Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
- 08-21 Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
- 08-24 Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
- 09-04 Slane, Ireland – Slane Castle
- 09-05 Slane, Ireland – Slane Castle
- 09-11 Knebworth, England – Knebworth Park
- 09-12 Knebworth, England – Knebworth Park
- 09-18 Knebworth, England – Knebworth Park
- 09-19 Knebworth, England – Knebworth Park
Oasis brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher have been teasing new tour dates for some time
The tour news comes after the band—specifically brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher—teased another tour after the band’s 2025 reunion. Most recently, in a September 2026 appearance on talkSPORT’s Drive, Noel dropped a pretty telling comment.
The guitarist phoned in to talk about Manchester City’s new football season. During his conversation with hosts Andy Goldstein and Darren Bent, Noel was asked if there was any truth to rumors of a 2027 tour.
“It’s Liam, isn’t it?” he jokingly responded. “He’s not into it. He’s not into Oasis anymore.” Noel then teased that “there must be something happening,” adding, “Let’s put it this way: there’s no football tournament on next year. So we’ve got to do something in the summer, right?”
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