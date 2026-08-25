Oasis Documentary Filmmakers Explain How They Got the Most Natural Reaction During Gallagher Brothers’ Reunion

The upcoming documentary Oasis: Don’t Look Back in Anger captures the iconic Britpop band’s return to touring in 2025. After years apart and constantly dodging reunion rumors, Noel and Liam Gallagher finally reconciled. It was a huge moment for them as brothers and bandmates, but also for fans who’d been waiting a long time.

The documentary crew caught that moment on camera, and all the unbelievable moments for Oasis afterward. As far as release dates, the film is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival in early September 2026. It will get a theatrical release on September 11, and later stream on Disney+ and Hulu.

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Filmmakers Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace spoke with Billboard in August 2026, detailing how they captured the moment Noel and Liam saw each other in person for the first time in 15 years. Documentaries usually require a level of invisibility from the directors so the subject takes focus. But Southern and Lovelace took this to heart, opting to leave the room entirely.

Oasis Filmmakers Used Hidden Cameras to Capture the Most Natural Reactions During Gallagher Brothers’ Reunion

Noel and Liam Gallagher met up again in a London studio, 15 years after Oasis’ explosive ending in August 2009. The notoriously volatile brothers hadn’t seen each other in person during that time. But leading up to Oasis’ reunion announcement in 2024, rumors spread that they seemed to be getting tired of their long-running feud.

Southern and Lovelace set up a hidden camera rig in the studio to capture the emotional moment. Lovelace said the goal was that the Gallaghers “would never see a single member of the film crew.” This allowed for a more genuine response, taking the pressure of the documentary off their shoulders.

“I don’t think Liam even realized there were cameras there for the first week,” added Southern. Their film is specifically focused on the brothers’ interpersonal relationship and how they navigated being Oasis again. So this camera approach felt the most natural. Additionally, the film highlights how fans reacted to the band going on tour again. The filmmakers revealed that it ended up being more emotional than they thought.

“When the lights came up at the end of the first concert in Cardiff [Wales],” said Southern, “we have a sequence where you just see people looking shell-shocked, like they’ve been through every possible emotion. Seeing that in real time [was] when we were like, ‘We knew this was going to be big, but it’s on a different level emotionally than what we’d thought.’”

Ultimately, he added, the way fans reacted at every show brought Noel and Liam closer together as the tour progressed. “The [fan] reaction is a huge catalyst in where they end up in terms of their relationship by the end of the film,” said Southern.

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