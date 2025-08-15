Oasis Drop Live Version of Little By Little’ from Wembley Stadium

Oasis’ 2025 reunion tour kicked off in the United Kingdom earlier this month, and to commemorate the shows, the band has been sharing some live versions of their songs, with the most recent being “Little By Little” from London’s Wembley Stadium.
The clip shows footage of the band’s seven sold-out concerts at Wembley Stadium and features Noel taking lead vocals on the 2002 song from the band’s fifth studio album, Heathen Chemistry. It joins other new live tracks from the band, “Slide Away” from the opening Cardiff concert, and “Cigarettes & Alcohol” from their run of gigs in Manchester. Check out “Little By Little” live below.
Videos by VICE
Check out the rest of Oasis’ upcoming tour dates below:
08/16 — Dublin, Ireland @ Croke Park
08/17 — Dublin, Ireland @ Croke Park
08/24 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium
08/25 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium
08/28 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
08/31 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
09/01 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
09/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl
09/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl
09/12 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros
09/13 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros
09/27 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium
09/28 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium
10/31 – Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium
11/01 – Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium
11/04 – Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium
11/07 – Sydney, Australia @ Accor Stadium
11/08 – Sydney, Australia @ Accor Stadium
11/15 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio River Plate
11/16 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio River Plate
11/19 – Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional
11/22 – Sao Paulo, Brasil @ Estádio Morumbis
11/23 – Sao Paulo, Brasil @ Estádio Morumbis
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
In other Oasis news, for those of us who can’t make it to a show to pick up some merch, CASETiFY just dropped a new collection celebrating the band’s return. You can check out the full collection here, which incudes…
- Seven nostalgic-meets-modern phone case designs – including the Vinyl of Oasis Case & Oasis Ticket Case
- Matching gear for AirPods, iPads, laptops, and more
- Concert-ready lanyard phone strap – perfect for hands-free moments
- Three exclusive bundles – The Concert To-Go, Lyrics Collector, and The Collector – for collectors and superfans alike
Each piece is built with CASETiFY’s award-winning EcoShock™ impact protection. Whether you scored tour tickets or just want to celebrate the band’s iconic hits, this collection captures one of the decade’s most iconic cultural moments.