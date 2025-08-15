Oasis Drop Live Version of Little By Little’ from Wembley Stadium

Oasis’ 2025 reunion tour kicked off in the United Kingdom earlier this month, and to commemorate the shows, the band has been sharing some live versions of their songs, with the most recent being “Little By Little” from London’s Wembley Stadium.

The clip shows footage of the band’s seven sold-out concerts at Wembley Stadium and features Noel taking lead vocals on the 2002 song from the band’s fifth studio album, Heathen Chemistry. It joins other new live tracks from the band, “Slide Away” from the opening Cardiff concert, and “Cigarettes & Alcohol” from their run of gigs in Manchester. Check out “Little By Little” live below.

Videos by VICE

Play video

Check out the rest of Oasis’ upcoming tour dates below:

08/16 — Dublin, Ireland @ Croke Park

08/17 — Dublin, Ireland @ Croke Park

08/24 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium

08/25 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium

08/28 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

08/31 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

09/01 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

09/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl

09/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl

09/12 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros

09/13 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros

09/27 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium

09/28 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium

10/31 – Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium

11/01 – Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium

11/04 – Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium

11/07 – Sydney, Australia @ Accor Stadium

11/08 – Sydney, Australia @ Accor Stadium

11/15 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio River Plate

11/16 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio River Plate

11/19 – Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional

11/22 – Sao Paulo, Brasil @ Estádio Morumbis

11/23 – Sao Paulo, Brasil @ Estádio Morumbis

In other Oasis news, for those of us who can’t make it to a show to pick up some merch, CASETiFY just dropped a new collection celebrating the band’s return. You can check out the full collection here, which incudes…

Seven nostalgic-meets-modern phone case designs – including the Vinyl of Oasis Case & Oasis Ticket Case

– including the Vinyl of Oasis Case & Oasis Ticket Case Matching gear for AirPods, iPads, laptops, and more

for AirPods, iPads, laptops, and more Concert-ready lanyard phone strap – perfect for hands-free moments

– perfect for hands-free moments Three exclusive bundles – The Concert To-Go, Lyrics Collector, and The Collector – for collectors and superfans alike

Each piece is built with CASETiFY’s award-winning EcoShock™ impact protection. Whether you scored tour tickets or just want to celebrate the band’s iconic hits, this collection captures one of the decade’s most iconic cultural moments.