Oasis Fan Dies After Apparent Fall at Band’s Wembley Stadium Concert

Oasis’ big hometown return on their 2025 reunion tour is now marred in tragedy after a fan, apparently, fell to his death during the concert.

On Saturday, Aug. 2, Oasis were playing a gig at Wembley Stadium, when a man reported to be in his 40s fell from the upper tier of the arena. When first responders arrived shortly after 10 pm, they found a man “with injuries consistent with a fall,” according to a spokesperson. He was “sadly pronounced” dead at the scene, per American Songwriter.

London’s Metropolitan Police are investigating the death and asking anyone who attended the show and might have information on the case to come forward. “The stadium was busy, and we believe it is likely a number of people witnessed the incident, or may knowingly or unknowingly have caught it on mobile phone video footage,” said the police spokesperson.

Oasis has been made aware of the terrible incident, and in a statement, extended “sincere condolences” to the family and friends of the man who died. “We are shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic death of a fan at the show last night,” the band stated.

My brother in law went to their Wembley gig Friday before last and called it out. He mentioned that he saw lots of fans who had been drinking standing on the ledges and was worried they would fall. How the organisers didn’t see this happen I don’t know- RIP — sbs (@shaunbsilva) August 3, 2025

Oasis kicked off their big 2025 reunion tour earlier this month, and there’s a chance it could expand. Rome’s City Councillor for Major Events says that “negotiations are underway” to bring the British rockers to his city.

Rome City Councillor Alessandro Onorato spoke to local radio station Radio Sei on July 31 and stated that the Italian city has missed too many opportunities to host big events, such as Oasis’ reunion tour, and he wants to see that change. “Organising a large event in Rome is very complicated,” he said, “In the past, Rome has been the ‘city of missed opportunities.’”

“Oasis in the capital? These are live shows for companies that organise events all over the world, and the financial aspect is crucial,” he continued, then adding, “Negotiations are underway.” NME notes that Onorato previously revealed that he “applied to host them in Rome,” but nothing seems to have come of that just yet.

Hopefully, the rest of the tour will be free from tragedy.