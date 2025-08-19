Oasis Guitarist Noel Gallagher Says Brother Liam Is ‘Smashing It’ on Reunion Tour, Jokes That His Voice Is ‘AI’

Oasis is only a handful of shows into their 2025 reunion tour, but Noel Gallagher thinks his brother Liam has been “smashing it” so far, even if his voice is “AI.”

Speaking to Talksport, Noel opened up about how the tour has been going so far, and he had some fond things to say about being back on the road with his younger brother. “It’s great just to be back with Bonehead and Liam, and just be doing it again,” Noel said. “I guess when it’s all set and done, I’ll sit and reflect on it, but it’s great being back in a band with Liam. I’d forgotten how funny he was.”

Host Andy Goldstein then inquired about how Liam’s voice has been holding up and Noel quipped that “It’s AI.” He then added, “Liam’s smashing it, I’m proud of him. Having been fronting a band for 16 years, I know how hard that is. I couldn’t do the stadium thing like he does it, it’s not in my nature, but I’ve got to say, good for you, mate. It’s been amazing.”

Noel also confessed that he’s been really impressed by the crowds that have shown up for their concerts so far this summer. “Yeah, completely blown away. Everyone is. It’s difficult to put it into words, actually. Every night is the crowd’s first night, do you know what I mean? So every night’s got that same energy to it. But it’s been truly amazing. I’m not usually short for words, but I can’t really articulate it.”

“For me personally, I grossly underestimated what I was getting into,” Noel continued, commenting on how he felt prior to kicking off the tour in Cardiff. “After about five minutes, I was like, alright, can I just go back to the dressing room and start this again?”

“I’ve done stadiums before and all that, but I don’t mind telling you, my legs turned to jelly after about halfway through the second song,” Noel added. “It’s been an amazing thing, it really is an amazing thing.”

This weekend, the tour comes to North America, stopping first in Canada before coming down to the United States. See a full list of world tour dates below.

08/24 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium

08/25 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium

08/28 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

08/31 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

09/01 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

09/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl

09/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl

09/12 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros

09/13 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros

09/27 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium

09/28 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium

10/31 – Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium

11/01 – Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium

11/04 – Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium

11/07 – Sydney, Australia @ Accor Stadium

11/08 – Sydney, Australia @ Accor Stadium

11/15 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio River Plate

11/16 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio River Plate

11/19 – Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional

11/22 – Sao Paulo, Brasil @ Estádio Morumbis

11/23 – Sao Paulo, Brasil @ Estádio Morumbis