Oasis in ‘Negotiations’ to Expand Their 2025 Reunion Tour

Oasis kicked off their big 2025 reunion tour earlier this month, and it sounds like there’s a chance it could expand. Rome’s City Councillor for Major Events says that “negotiations are underway” to bring the British rockers to his city.

According to NME, Rome City Councillor Alessandro Onorato spoke to local radio station Radio Sei on July 31 and stated that the Italian city has missed too many opportunities to host big events, such as Oasis’ reunion tour, and he wants to see that change. “Organising a large event in Rome is very complicated,” he said, “In the past, Rome has been the ‘city of missed opportunities.’”

Videos by VICE

“Oasis in the capital? These are live shows for companies that organise events all over the world, and the financial aspect is crucial,” he continued, then adding, “Negotiations are underway.” NME notes that Onorato previously revealed that he “applied to host them in Rome,” but nothing seems to have come of that just yet.

Interestingly, Oasis manager Alec McKinlay has implied that no new tour dates would be announced, saying, “This is very much the last time around, as Noel’s made clear in the press. It’s a chance for fans who haven’t seen the band to see them, or at least for some of them to.”

He then added, “No, there’s no plan for any new music,” to which Liam Gallagher responded by dismissing comments coming from “the accountant,” so… maybe new Oasis music is coming?

This weekend, the Oasis fellas are in their homeland for a series of shows at Wembley Stadium. Check out all of their upcoming tour dates below:

08/02 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium

08/03 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium

08/08 — Edinburgh, United Kingdom @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

08/09 — Edinburgh, United Kingdom @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

08/12 — Edinburgh, United Kingdom @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

08/16 — Dublin, Ireland @ Croke Park

08/17 — Dublin, Ireland @ Croke Park

08/24 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium

08/25 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium

08/28 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

08/31 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

09/01 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

09/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl

09/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl

09/12 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros

09/13 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros

09/27 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium

09/28 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium

10/31 – Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium

11/01 – Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium

11/04 – Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium

11/07 – Sydney, Australia @ Accor Stadium

11/08 – Sydney, Australia @ Accor Stadium

11/15 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio River Plate

11/16 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio River Plate

11/19 – Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional

11/22 – Sao Paulo, Brasil @ Estádio Morumbis

11/23 – Sao Paulo, Brasil @ Estádio Morumbis