Oasis in ‘Negotiations’ to Expand Their 2025 Reunion Tour

Oasis kicked off their big 2025 reunion tour earlier this month, and it sounds like there’s a chance it could expand. Rome’s City Councillor for Major Events says that “negotiations are underway” to bring the British rockers to his city.
According to NME, Rome City Councillor Alessandro Onorato spoke to local radio station Radio Sei on July 31 and stated that the Italian city has missed too many opportunities to host big events, such as Oasis’ reunion tour, and he wants to see that change. “Organising a large event in Rome is very complicated,” he said, “In the past, Rome has been the ‘city of missed opportunities.’”
“Oasis in the capital? These are live shows for companies that organise events all over the world, and the financial aspect is crucial,” he continued, then adding, “Negotiations are underway.” NME notes that Onorato previously revealed that he “applied to host them in Rome,” but nothing seems to have come of that just yet.
Interestingly, Oasis manager Alec McKinlay has implied that no new tour dates would be announced, saying, “This is very much the last time around, as Noel’s made clear in the press. It’s a chance for fans who haven’t seen the band to see them, or at least for some of them to.”
He then added, “No, there’s no plan for any new music,” to which Liam Gallagher responded by dismissing comments coming from “the accountant,” so… maybe new Oasis music is coming?
This weekend, the Oasis fellas are in their homeland for a series of shows at Wembley Stadium. Check out all of their upcoming tour dates below:
08/02 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium
08/03 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium
08/08 — Edinburgh, United Kingdom @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
08/09 — Edinburgh, United Kingdom @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
08/12 — Edinburgh, United Kingdom @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
08/16 — Dublin, Ireland @ Croke Park
08/17 — Dublin, Ireland @ Croke Park
08/24 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium
08/25 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium
08/28 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
08/31 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
09/01 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
09/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl
09/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl
09/12 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros
09/13 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros
09/27 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium
09/28 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium
10/31 – Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium
11/01 – Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium
11/04 – Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium
11/07 – Sydney, Australia @ Accor Stadium
11/08 – Sydney, Australia @ Accor Stadium
11/15 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio River Plate
11/16 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio River Plate
11/19 – Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional
11/22 – Sao Paulo, Brasil @ Estádio Morumbis
11/23 – Sao Paulo, Brasil @ Estádio Morumbis