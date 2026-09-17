Oasis Just Announced a Major 2027 Tour, and One of the Concerts Is Already Under Threat of Cancellation

Oasis announced a big 2027 tour this month, and now one of the shows is reportedly in danger of being cancelled.
According to an NME report, the second Paris show on the band’s ‘Live ’27’ tour could be in jeopardy due to scheduled transport works. The outlet notes that, on the same day as the concert, there is planned maintenance on the Paris public transport network between Île-de-France and Hauts-de-France.
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Oasis is scheduled to play two shows in Paris in July 2027
It’s also reported that Paris prefect Georges-François Leclerc has gotten involved. He allegedly wrote two letters to Christophe Cizeron—president of GL Events and of the Société d’exploitation du Stade de France—advising him not to approve the concert.
Per a source, alternate concert dates have been proposed to Live Nation France. The shows have also reportedly not turned up yet on the official ticketing website, Stade de France.
However, Angelo Gopee, head of Live Nation France, refutes these reports. He has insisted that both Paris concerts will go on as scheduled. “We wouldn’t have announced and put these dates on sale if we hadn’t had the necessary approvals a long time ago. This tour has been in the works for a year, and we’ve had the green light. There’s no issue!” he said.
Fans can sign up for tickets to Oasis’ 2027 tour at the band’s official website. Find a full list of dates below.
Oasis Live ’27 concert tour dates
- 05-21 Glasgow, Scotland – Celtic Park
- 05-23 Glasgow, Scotland – Celtic Park
- 05-25 Glasgow, Scotland – Celtic Park
- 05-28 Glasgow, Scotland – Celtic Park
- 05-229 Glasgow, Scotland – Celtic Park
- 06-04 Manchester, England – Etihad Stadium
- 06-06 Manchester, England – Etihad Stadium
- 06-08 Manchester, England – Etihad Stadium
- 06-11 Manchester, England – Etihad Stadium
- 06-12 Manchester, England – Etihad Stadium
- 06-15 Manchester, England – Etihad Stadium
- 06-18 Manchester, England – Etihad Stadium
- 06-19 Manchester, England – Etihad Stadium
- 06-22 Manchester, England – Etihad Stadium
- 06-25 Manchester, England – Etihad Stadium
- 06-26 Manchester, England – Etihad Stadium
- 07-02 Munich, Germany – Allianz Arena
- 07-03 Munich, Germany – Allianz Arena
- 07-10 Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
- 07-11 Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
- 07-16 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff Arena
- 07-17 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff Arena
- 07-23 Paris, France – Stade de France
- 07-24 Paris, France – Stade de France
- 07-29 Rome, Italy – Stadio Olimpico
- 07-30 Rome, Italy – Stadio Olimpico
- 08-10 Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium
- 08-13 Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium
- 08-14 Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium
- 08-20 Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
- 08-21 Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
- 08-24 Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
- 09-04 Slane, Ireland – Slane Castle
- 09-05 Slane, Ireland – Slane Castle
- 09-11 Knebworth, England – Knebworth Park
- 09-12 Knebworth, England – Knebworth Park
- 09-18 Knebworth, England – Knebworth Park
- 09-19 Knebworth, England – Knebworth Park
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