Oasis’ Liam Gallagher Doesn’t Get Why Everyone Is So Interested in His House

Oasis has a big reunion tour coming up this year, which means a big payday for Noel and Liam Gallagher. But who cares how they’ll spend it? A lot of people, it seems.

Recently, some rumors indicated that Liam Gallagher had plans to acquire a new home, with outlets such as The Sun and The Standard reporting that the singer was interested in buying a “country mansion” in the Cotswolds.

“[Liam and his fiancée Debbie Gwyther are] looking to buy an additional home as they love the Cotswolds area so much,” an unnamed “insider” told The Sun. “Security is a priority for Liam so that will be something they look for in the property.”

“Following the huge noise around the tour, he and Debbie feel they need more security for themselves and their family – and also for Buttons, their rescue dog,” the anonymous source added, claiming the couple is seeking high fences and CCTV.

Correlatingly, it was reported that Liam and his brother, Noel Gallagher, are each expected to earn £3 million for every one of the 33 live shows they currently have scheduled meaning they’d walk away at the end of the tour with around £100 million a piece.

While he did not specifically deny the rumored income numbers, NME notes that Liam has since refuted that he has plans to buy a new home. “Not looking to buy high security manor house in Cotswolds more interested in high security wig wam in Norfolk,” he joked in a comment on X (formerly Twitter).

Noel also replied to a fan asking why people are “so interested in all these things you do like buying a house or building a pool,” writing, “God knows especially when there is poverty and war it just doesn’t make sense.”

New Oasis Album On The Way… Maybe

In addition to the big tour, Oasis might also have new music on the way. Liam recently made some comments on social media about the band’s plans, implying that Oasis will “do what the Stone Roses did in 2012” by suggesting that fans can expect a new album before they “vanish” without delivering one.

He later told a commentor: “For your information cocker no body promised you an album.”

“I reckon we nail this tour and be kind to 1 another there could be an album,” Liam later added, “this is what real bands do let’s just take 1 step at a time I think youde agree that was the wisest move.” To be transparent, Liam has also said in the not-too-distant past that Oasis does not have another album on the way, so time will tell if new music from the band ever actually manifests.