Oasis’ Liam Gallagher on the Simple Trick That Made ‘Definitely Maybe’ Grab Your Attention More Than Other Records

Oasis’ debut album, Definitely Maybe, is a classic alt-rock/Britpop record. It might not have “blown everyone’s head off,” however, had it not been for one simple trick that made the album more listenable.

In a 2017 chat with Howard Stern, Oasis singer Liam Gallagher clarified the story and attributed the album’s success to “a lunatic from Wales called Owen Morris,” a co-producer and mixer on the album.

Videos by VICE

Play video

“I’m going back in your career now. I’m thinking about a couple of things,” Stern began. “So, when you guys made your first record, all right, the amazing story to me, and tell me if

I have this right. You had the record all done. And then you listen to it, and it wasn’t

right. It just kind of sucked…not necessarily your opinion, but the guy from the record

company.”

Gallagher confirmed the story Stern had heard, saying that he felt Oasis embodied a similar energy to Faces or The Sex Pistols during their live shows. But when they listened back to the album versions of their songs, it sounded “really small and weedy. Do you know what I mean?” So, the band brought Morris in to give the album some extra-special treatment.

Owen Morris Helped Oasis’ Album Stand out With One Small Trick

“Tell me how this works. He figured out how to make the band sound louder,” Stern offered. Gallagher replied, “I don’t know how it works, but I think he just turned it up. He just turned up the sound.”

“I mean, there’s loads of people that go on about stuff going, ‘Oh, do this and do that.’ There’s there is a loud button,” Gallagher added. Stern noted, “Someone said they invented some sort of process by which they could double the sound and not have any distortion.”

Gallager responded, “That’s right. So when you were playing it in a juke box in the pubs in England, every time our song came on, it was louder than any other song that was on the jukebox. So it was just about 10 times louder than everything else. And you know, when you’re steaming, and you had a drink, it just blew everyone’s head off in the pubs.”