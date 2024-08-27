Watch “Liam Gallagher vs Cute Kids” to Celebrate Oasis Reuniting

Oasis is putting aside the brotherly feud between Liam and Noel Gallagher and getting back together. They shared the news on Tuesday that they will play 14 concerts across Wales, England, Scotland, and Ireland between July and August 2025.

The Manchester band’s incredible run came to a halt in 2009 when a violent argument between the two brothers backstage at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris sent them their separate ways. Both Liam and Noel went on to have solo careers, each playing Oasis songs during their individual concerts.

To see these two reunited will be a welcome sight for all music fans, and the news has people pulling up their greatest clips from over the years—including the classic Noisey video “Liam Gallagher vs. Cute Kids,” where the singer sat down to be interviewed by a group of children.

Questions were fired every which way, including his favorite Disney movie (Finding Nemo) and one child bringing up his brother Noel, to which he responded, “Yeah, he’s naughty.”

The highlight was this understated exchange, though. A boy asked, “If you played a good song in a concert, do you get sweets after?”—to which Liam replied, “Yeah, sort of.”

Elsewhere on VICE, Liam took on the role of a constantly unimpressed music critic, debuting his Weekly Music Corner six years ago. He and Noel also sat down for traditional interviews—separately, of course—as part of Noisey’s The British Masters series.

Tickets for the Oasis reunion are rumored to go on sale this weekend.