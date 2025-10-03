Oasis Reunion Tour Concerts Hit With Noise Complaints

Oasis’ big 2025 reunion tour has been a massive success, but it turns out that not everyone was a fan.

Roughly two months ago, the band held three concerts — on August 8, 9 and 12 — at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium, a 70,000 capacity venue. NME reports that the band’s shows received noise complaints, though the specific details are unclear.

Notably, an AC/DC concert held at the same venue also recieved noise complaints, with Environmental health officers reportedly determining that the “permitted noise level was exceeded” when they did noise measurements at the venue and other city locations.

It’s said that the AC/DC show complaints seemed to stem from a fireworks show at the end of the concert, with a spokesperson for the Edinburgh council saying that going forwad they will recommend that no fireworks be used during Murrayfield Stadium events.

Oasis’ 2025 reunion tour kicked off in the United Kingdom in July and runs through until the end of November. There could be more in the coming year, however.

Oasis just wrapped up a third round of concerts in their native homeland of England, but before the Oasis Live ’25 reunion tour heads to Japan, frontman Liam Gallagher teased that the band has plans beyond the current tour that will spill over into at least 2026, per NME.

As the band finished their Wembley Stadium concert on Sunday night (Sept. 28), Gallagher said to the sold-out crowd, “I wanna thank you lot for keeping the faith and putting this band back on the map. See you next year.” Sounds like Oasis isn’t going away anytime soon…