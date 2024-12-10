Oasis Singer Liam Gallagher Honored With PETA Award for Adopting Homeless Dog

Liam Gallagher might have a history of being contentious with people. But it turns out that might just be because he’s more of a dog person.

NME reports that the Oasis frontman has been honored with an award from PETA, after adopting a homeless dog from Thailand and then going on to raise thousands for the local animal charity that helped bring them together.

Videos by VICE

In 2023, Gallagher adopted his beloved pup named Buttons from the Happy Doggo sanctuary in Thailand, which works to save 1,000 a month. She had been abandoned in the jungle by her former owners for “not being cute enough.” The charity’s founder Niall Harbison previously revealed that he’d been pleasantly surprised to see Gallagher’s name in the adoption applications.

After being adopted by Gallagher, Buttons flew nearly 6,000 miles from Thailand to her new home in the United Kingdom. The Britpop icon was so happy to be united with Buttons that at one point he confessed he’d lost any interest in touring because he just wanted to stay home with her.

This brings us to now, as PETA has announced that it’s chosen to bestow its Strike the Right Chord for Animals Award on Gallagher for his work on helping homeless animals.

Gallagher’s love for Buttons grew beyond their bond, as he began working to raise money for Happy Doggo, eventually bringing in over $25,000 for the charity. In an announcement on X (formerly Twitter), Harbison shared the news of Gallagher’s charity work and boasted that it “proves not all is bad in the world.”

“Let there be love for this lovely pup and Liam, whose compassionate act for animals sets a wonderful example for his legions of fans,” said PETA Vice President of Programmes Elisa Allen. “PETA is delighted to [recognize] him for opening his heart and home to a dog who desperately needed a loving family, and PETA urges everyone to follow suit and adopt, never shop.”

Gallagher has also responded to the award news, saying, “Thanks for the Award. Rescuing Buttons has been the best decision we’ve ever made. She brings so much happiness to our lives and everyone she meets.”

“We’re so lucky to have her,” he continued. “We’re obsessed. I thoroughly recommend adopting a homeless dog.” Gallagher will receive a framed certificate and a letter of thanks from PETA.