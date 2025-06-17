Oasis Singer Liam Gallagher Is Not Happy at Fans Being Labeled ‘Rowdy, Intoxicated, Middle-Aged Men’

Liam Gallagher might be a bit of a smart ass, but one thing he will not tolerate is people shit-talking Oasis fans.
Recebntly, the City of Edinburgh Council held a saftey briefing about the band’s sold-out reunion shows at Murrayfield Stadium, which will take place Aug. 8-9 and 12. Billboard notes that this will mark the first time they’ve played the Scottish capital since 2009.
Videos by VICE
During the briefing, senior officials from the council emergency services discussed what they expected from the big concerts, with some indivisuals being quoted as describing Oasis fans as “rowdy” and “intoxicated,” and “middle-aged men” who “take up more room.”
In response, Gallagher took to X (formerly Twitter) to defend his fans, writing in a post: “To the Edinburgh council I’ve heard what you said about OASIS fans and quite frankly your attitude fucking stinks. I’d leave town that day if I was any of you lot.”
“I’d love to see a picture of all the people on the Edinburgh council bet there’s some real STUNING [sic] individuals,” he added. Liam Gallagher: 1, City of Edinburgh Council: 0.
Oasis’ 2025 Reunion World Tour Kicks Off in July
Check out the full list of Oasis’ 2025 world tour dates below:
07/04 — Cardiff, United Kingdom @ Principality Stadium
07/05 — Cardiff, United Kingdom @ Principality Stadium
07/11 — Manchester, United Kingdom @ Heaton Park
07/12 — Manchester, United Kingdom @ Heaton Park
07/16 — Manchester, United Kingdom @ Heaton Park
07/19 — Manchester, United Kingdom @ Heaton Park
07/20 — Manchester, United Kingdom @ Heaton Park
07/25 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium
07/26 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium
07/30 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium
08/02 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium
08/03 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium
08/08 — Edinburgh, United Kingdom @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
08/09 — Edinburgh, United Kingdom @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
08/12 — Edinburgh, United Kingdom @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
08/16 — Dublin, Ireland @ Croke Park
08/17 — Dublin, Ireland @ Croke Park
08/24 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium
08/25 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium
08/28 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
08/31 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
09/01 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
09/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl
09/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl
09/12 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros
09/13 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros
09/27 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium
09/28 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium
10/31 – Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium
11/01 – Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium
11/04 – Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium
11/07 – Sydney, Australia @ Accor Stadium
11/08 – Sydney, Australia @ Accor Stadium
11/15 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio River Plate
11/16 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio River Plate
11/19 – Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional
11/22 – Sao Paulo, Brasil @ Estádio Morumbis
11/23 – Sao Paulo, Brasil @ Estádio Morumbis