Oasis Singer Liam Gallagher Is Not Happy at Fans Being Labeled ‘Rowdy, Intoxicated, Middle-Aged Men’

Liam Gallagher might be a bit of a smart ass, but one thing he will not tolerate is people shit-talking Oasis fans.

Recebntly, the City of Edinburgh Council held a saftey briefing about the band’s sold-out reunion shows at Murrayfield Stadium, which will take place Aug. 8-9 and 12. Billboard notes that this will mark the first time they’ve played the Scottish capital since 2009.

During the briefing, senior officials from the council emergency services discussed what they expected from the big concerts, with some indivisuals being quoted as describing Oasis fans as “rowdy” and “intoxicated,” and “middle-aged men” who “take up more room.”

In response, Gallagher took to X (formerly Twitter) to defend his fans, writing in a post: “To the Edinburgh council I’ve heard what you said about OASIS fans and quite frankly your attitude fucking stinks. I’d leave town that day if I was any of you lot.”

“I’d love to see a picture of all the people on the Edinburgh council bet there’s some real STUNING [sic] individuals,” he added. Liam Gallagher: 1, City of Edinburgh Council: 0.

Oasis’ 2025 Reunion World Tour Kicks Off in July

Check out the full list of Oasis’ 2025 world tour dates below:

07/04 — Cardiff, United Kingdom @ Principality Stadium

07/05 — Cardiff, United Kingdom @ Principality Stadium

07/11 — Manchester, United Kingdom @ Heaton Park

07/12 — Manchester, United Kingdom @ Heaton Park

07/16 — Manchester, United Kingdom @ Heaton Park

07/19 — Manchester, United Kingdom @ Heaton Park

07/20 — Manchester, United Kingdom @ Heaton Park

07/25 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium

07/26 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium

07/30 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium

08/02 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium

08/03 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium

08/08 — Edinburgh, United Kingdom @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

08/09 — Edinburgh, United Kingdom @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

08/12 — Edinburgh, United Kingdom @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

08/16 — Dublin, Ireland @ Croke Park

08/17 — Dublin, Ireland @ Croke Park

08/24 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium

08/25 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium

08/28 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

08/31 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

09/01 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

09/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl

09/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl

09/12 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros

09/13 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros

09/27 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium

09/28 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium

10/31 – Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium

11/01 – Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium

11/04 – Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium

11/07 – Sydney, Australia @ Accor Stadium

11/08 – Sydney, Australia @ Accor Stadium

11/15 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio River Plate

11/16 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio River Plate

11/19 – Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional

11/22 – Sao Paulo, Brasil @ Estádio Morumbis

11/23 – Sao Paulo, Brasil @ Estádio Morumbis