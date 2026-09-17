Oasis Star Considers Major Lifestyle Change Ahead of 2027 Tour: ‘We Can’t Do It Like We Did In the 90s’

When Oasis returned in 2025, they were arguably better than ever. When the band returns once again for another stadium tour in 2027, Noel is ready to take it to a whole new level, perhaps a “biblical” level. The singer-songwriter and main guitarist plans to do away with booze for this tour. His brother, Liam, ditched alcohol ahead of their 2025 reunion tour.

In a recent talkSPORT interview, Noel claimed, “Liam will be off the booze, and I wasn’t for the last tour, but I might be for this.” Noel went on to explain, “You’ve just got to go to bed early. We can’t do it like we did in the 90s; we can’t even do it like we did in the 2000s, but you’ve got to pick your battles.”

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The Gallaghers’ seeking sobriety doesn’t go against the grain in rock ‘n’ roll like it used to. For decades now, rock stars such as Alice Cooper and Elton John have been sober. It has enabled these artists to have the longevity they need to give their all to their performances. Within the last decade, legendary metal frontman James Hetfield joined this trend in the early 2020s. Since then, the band has embarked on a historic three-year world tour. Younger generations, in general, have done away with drinking, as Gen Z is consuming significantly less alcohol than previous generations.

Noel Denies Possibility of New Music Ahead of 2027 Tour

Oasis has recently announced global tour dates for their Live ’27 tour. These dates include several European dates that the band missed on the 2025 tour. On this, Noel added, “We couldn’t not do Europe because our fans in Italy, France, Germany, and Spain have been brilliant. It was always the plan to do that”.

The Live ’27 tour begins with a string of five dates in Glasgow, UK, at Celtic Park at the end of May. Throughout June, the band has a residency at Etihad Stadium in Manchester. In July 2027, Oasis will perform two nights in Munich, two nights in Barcelona, two nights in Amsterdam, two nights in Paris, and two nights in Rome.

In August 2027, the band returns to the US with three shows in Boston, MA, at Gillette Stadium. Following this, the band performs three nights at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. In a recent interview, Noel said, “The Vegas and Boston gigs we were supposed to do last year”. In September 2027, the band performs two nights at Slane Castle in Ireland and four nights at Knebworth Park, where it historically performed for 250,000 over two nights in 1996.

Noel shot down any possibility of new music ahead of the tour. “There won’t be any new music”. The recent tour announcement coincides with the band’s new documentary, Don’t Look Back in Anger, which chronicles their reunion shows in July 2025.

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