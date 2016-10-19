Oasis Turned Down ‘Trainspotting’ Soundtrack Because They Thought It Was About Trainspotters

It’s been a strange and surreal week for fans of Oasis. ​It started off with Liam Gallagher comparing Noel Gallagher to Adolf Hitler​, and then suggesting that an Oasis reunion is comparable to Jesus not being crucified. And this whole thing comes after an entire summer of Liam calling Noel a “potato” repeatedly in interviews and on Twitter. And now, dear reader, we have another golden nugget to toss in the sack of Oasis content.

It transpires that the team behind the 1996 cult British film Trainspotting attempted to get Oasis to contribute to the soundtrack, but the band refused after assuming it was literally a movie about train enthusiasts and not a black comedy about the lives of heroin addicts in Edinburgh. This story was broken by the Telegraph​ following a question and answer session with Trainspotting producer Andrew Macdonald and costume designer Rachel Fleming at a recent 20th anniversary screening of the film.​

Videos by VICE

“Danny is from near Manchester and he was very keen to have Noel Gallagher do something but there was a reason why he didn’t do it,” explained McDonald. “He came to the launch party in Cannes, but I don’t know why he didn’t do a piece of music.” Costume designer Rachel Fleming then interjected to say: “I met Noel [Gallagher] at a thing the other week and he said to me: ‘I would have done something, but honestly I thought it was about train spotters. I didn’t know.’ That’s what he actually said.”

It really makes you ponder… ​What other films has Noel Gallagher decided against watching because he thinks the title is literally the film. Does he think Human Traffic is just about people queuing? Does he think Goodfellas is just a crap film about men being friends? Silence of the Lambs, a farming documentary? What a time we live in. Anyway, go read our story about how the Trainspotting soundtrack isn’t that good anyway​.