Oat Haus Granola Butter Makes Me Want to Spoon All Day

Eating granola straight out of the bag is one of my favorite snacking habits. It’s sweet, crunchy, and the ultimate topping for sad, plain yogurt (protein!). There’s always room for improvement, though. How do you innovate on granola? The answer is obvious: Churn it into a spreadable butter. You’re probably scratching your head. Butter??? Yes. Dairy, nuts, and seeds make an impeccable spread, but I’m here to tell you that oats have also joined in on the delicious fun thanks to Oat Haus Granola Butter.

Perhaps as the healthier progression of now-ubiquitous speculoos spread, better known as “cookie butter,” Oat Haus claims to have made the first-ever “granola butter” oat-based spread. For context, Oat Haus uses wholesome, all-natural ingredients that (importantly for many people with allergies and food sensitivities) also happen to be nut-free. The original flavor is made with gluten-free oats, coconut oil, maple syrup, olive oil, cinnamon, cardamom, allspice, ginger, salt, and rosemary extract. While it’s similar in texture to peanut butter, it’s free of the top eight allergens, vegan, gluten-free (and in this writer’s opinion, sexy to see spread on toast).

The original recipe is very flavorful (and my personal favorite—it tastes like graham crackers!), but there are eight other surprisingly addictive flavors to choose from, including: Cookie Dough, Vanilla, Strawberry Shortcake, Banana Bread, Birthday Cake, Brownie Batter, Cinnamon Roll, and Red Velvet. Already a fan of the OG version and offering a wide variety of flavors, I couldn’t help but try the Vanilla and Cookie Dough.

The Cookie Dough flavor tastes like a classic Toll House cookie, while the Vanilla tastes like sugar cookies. I’ve been dousing it all over the homemade frozen yogurt I’ve been making with my Ninja CREAMi Breeze (a god-tier kitchen gadget that is finally back in stock!). Besides smothering it on top of my dairy delights, this stuff also slaps on bananas and sweet potatoes with maple syrup. Now that I’ve developed a taste for this stuff and become a certifiable granola butter fiend, I’ve been dying to get my hands on the Red Velvet, Strawberry Shortcake, Cinnamon Roll, and the brand new Banana Bread flavor.

My TL;DR: Granola may be meant for crunching, but as far as Oat Haus is concerned, it’s also made for spooning. Remember how I said I eat granola out of the bag? Well, now I eat granola straight out of the jar. It’s silky, slightly crunchy, and lightly sweetened enough to satisfy my dessert cravings. Oat Haus Granola Butter blows Skippy Peanut Butter out of the water, while maintaining that comforting, creamy texture. Spread, dunk, spoon—how you consume granola is up to you, young grasshopper.

Next time you have a party, it’s BYOB (bring your own butter).

Oat Haus Granola Butter is available on Amazon.

