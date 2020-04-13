Oatmeal Raisin and Walnut Lace Cookies Recipe

Makes 3 dozen cookies
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
1 cup|110 grams finely chopped walnuts
1 cup|100 grams old-fashioned oats
¾ cup185 grams granulated sugar
½ cup|90 grams raisins, roughly chopped
½ teaspoon kosher salt
12 tablespoons|170 grams unsalted butter
2 large eggs, lightly beaten
Directions
- Heat the oven to 350°F. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper and set aside. Mix the walnuts, oats, sugar, raisins, and salt together in a medium bowl and set aside.
- Melt the butter in a medium saucepan over medium. Remove from the heat and stir the dry ingredients directly into the saucepan, then stir in the eggs.
- Drop tablespoonfuls of the cookie mixture onto the prepared baking sheet, 2-inches apart. Flatten slightly, then bake until golden, 14 to 16 minutes. Cool slightly, then gently slide from the parchment and place on a cooling rack to cool completely before serving.
