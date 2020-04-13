VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Food

Oatmeal Raisin and Walnut Lace Cookies Recipe

By

oatmeal-raisin-cookies-recipe
Share:

Makes 3 dozen cookies
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

1 cup|110 grams finely chopped walnuts
1 cup|100 grams old-fashioned oats
¾ cup185 grams granulated sugar
½ cup|90 grams raisins, roughly chopped
½ teaspoon kosher salt
12 tablespoons|170 grams unsalted butter
2 large eggs, lightly beaten

Videos by VICE

Directions

  1. Heat the oven to 350°F. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper and set aside. Mix the walnuts, oats, sugar, raisins, and salt together in a medium bowl and set aside.
  2. Melt the butter in a medium saucepan over medium. Remove from the heat and stir the dry ingredients directly into the saucepan, then stir in the eggs.
  3. Drop tablespoonfuls of the cookie mixture onto the prepared baking sheet, 2-inches apart. Flatten slightly, then bake until golden, 14 to 16 minutes. Cool slightly, then gently slide from the parchment and place on a cooling rack to cool completely before serving.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here .

Tagged:
, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE