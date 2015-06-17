Obama and Putin Duke It Out, ‘Street Fighter’ Style

Street Fighter‘s means of problem-solving (i.e. with fists) doesn’t fly in international politics, but Paris got a taste of an alternate reality where President Obama and Vladmir Putin could take their disagreements outside and see who backs up their talk with with toughest walk. For their June 2015 public intervention, Holofighters, artists Julien Nonnon and Romain Vollet of media studio Le3 pasted Putin and Obama’s faces onto fully-functioning Street Fighter characters and invited passersby to get involved in geopolitics by bashing each other’s digital faces in. With Donald Trump running for president in 2016, this might be a more accurate depiction of politics at home, rather than international negotiations.

See more of Le3’s projects, including a projection-mapped tiger that follows your car, on their website.

Videos by VICE

For more video game mashups, see the links below.

If you also have an awesome project to share, email us: editor@thecreatorsproject.com

Step Inside Grand Theft Auto New Zealand

Sesame Street Fighter Is The Logical Fusion Of Childhood

It’s “Ryu Vs. Jesse” In This Street Fighter-Breaking Bad Tribute Video

3D Dioramas Take ‘Paper Mario’ To Another Level