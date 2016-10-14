Legal Cuban Rum and Cigars Are About to Pour into the US

The Obama administration announced Friday that it will finally end restrictions on Cuban cigars and rum coming into the United States, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Previously, the law only capped the total cost of booze and cigars travelers could bring into the US from Cuba at $100. With that limit removed, you can comfortably stuff your carry-on with just about all the Cuban alcohol and tobacco your heart desires.

If your heart doesn’t desire Herculean amounts, that is. Gizmodo points out that the rule states that travelers can’t bring in more than 100 cigars or a couple bottles of rum at a time, and that the items are strictly for personal use. You can’t start flying in crates of Cubans and open up a store just yet.

This whole thing is another step toward the recent push to rebuild an amicable relationship between the US and Cuba. JetBlue has direct flights down there, in case you’re interested.

