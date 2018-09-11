Obama is trying to unite Democrats and “bring sanity back to our politics”

Democrats have spent the past year trying to figure out who they can rally around. Is it Bernie? Maybe Nancy Pelosi? What about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez?

That argument has been a heated one — until now. This weekend, President Barack Obama stepped back onto the stage to try to give Democrats of all stripes some change they can believe in.

Obama will be dropping in on campaigns across the country to rally the party faithful — a couple volunteers got on the road at 3:00 a.m. and drove more than 320 miles just to see him. He thinks his marked differences with the current president could be the contrast that Democrats need to make their midterm case.

“I think he’s that bridge between the progressive side and the old Democrats,” the volunteer, Monica Flanders Cooks, told VICE News. “So in that, I think he’s the face of the new party.”

VICE News followed Obama to Orange County, California, to watch him make the case to all voters that politics today are not normal.