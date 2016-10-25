Obama Responded to Donald Trump’s Mean Tweet on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

Barack Obama is still in the midst of his final presidential victory lap, which means that Monday night he headed over to Jimmy Kimmel to tackle another round of Mean Tweets.

Most of the tweets this time around are standard 140-character disses, ranging from “Barack Obama is the Nickelback of presidents,” to saying he “dances like how his jeans look”—whatever that means. But his final angry tweet comes from the supreme champion of late-night Twitter tirades: Donald Trump.

President Obama will go down as perhaps the worst president in the history of the United States! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)August 2, 2016

“Hey, @realDonaldTrump,” Obama says, “at least I will go down as a president.” Then he drops the mic, er, smartphone. Watch the whole thing above.

