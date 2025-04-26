‘Oblivion Remastered’ – ‘Blue Prince’ Publisher, Raw Fury, Argues Higher-Profile Shadow-Drops Bury Indie Games, so Let’s Talk About It

Jonas Antonsson, one of the co-founders of Raw Fury — a publisher that champions indie games — recently made a social media post about Oblivion Remastered. Before we get into the meat of this article, I want to emphasize that it seems Jonas, rather than “stirring the pot” or “lashing out against bigger games,” simply wants the gaming public at large to understand the intimidating mountain indie titles have to climb to get a fraction of the attention of a bigger release such as Oblivion Remastered. The following is Jonas’ post in its entirety.

“I loved (when younger) and still absolutely love Oblivion and I’m personally excited to see it get a breath of new life and being introduced to a whole new generation of players. But from the perspective of indies and indie publishers, this is the problem with these sort of massive shadow drops. Everything more or least gets buried. We don’t have the cash nor muscle to throw around, so everything is carefully planned. Including when to release, based on other releases etc – to try to maximize the chances of getting attention. Love the game that dropped but feel the pain for our team and especially the developer we’ve worked with for years – who has poured his heart and soul into his game.”

The game Jonas is referring to? Post Trauma, a “puzzle horror” game inspired by those lovely PS2-era spooky games. It released on April 22nd! Alongside a small shadow-drop in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered. A game that, obviously, the games media, content creators, and players alike are infatuated with. It is, indeed, eating up a lot of the conversational real estate in gaming. (And Clair Obscur, but that’s neither here nor there — love you, Sandfall!) So, there’s quite a bit to unpack.

it’s less about ‘oblivion remastered’ specifically and more about indie games’ ongoing visibility woes

It isn’t lost on me that Raw Fury, within indie gaming, is damn near as prolific as juggernaut publishers like Annapurna, Devolver Digital, Team17 — y’all know the indie game pantheon. And who can forget that Raw Fury recently published Blue Prince, an incredible experience many are already slotting into their 2025 Game of the Year lists. Additionally, Raw Fury is a “big enough” name to command press attention when one of their people fires off the Oblivion flare. And, Jonas, if the secret goal here was just to get bigger publications to talk about this as secret Post Trauma marketing — bravo. Can’t even be mad about that!

However, I do believe there’s an important conversation to be had about the layers of privilege and access within indie gaming. So, yes, though Raw Fury is established, that doesn’t mean the success of one project easily transfers over to another. Blue Prince‘s ability to wildly captivate gamers is still a net negative for Post Trauma‘s development studio, RED SOUL GAMES. Which has to individually worry about meeting certain financial expectations to stay afloat. An Oblivion shadow-drop objectively sucks for Post Trauma regardless of the backing of a hefty publisher.

The Oblivion drop wasn’t exactly a “surprise,” sure. But the message of “Maybe this isn’t quite fair to smaller creators” still rings true. Not that Bethesda maliciously released the game, of course. It’s just an unfortunate reality of indie gaming. That many, many, many deserving voices always get drowned out by AAA and AA releases. This morning, because of Bluesky, I found out about The Darkest Files. Created by Paintbucket Games, The Darkest Files is a harrowing detective game where you’re interrogating people and collecting evidence against NAZIS. And it came out last month.

indie games need as much support as possible

I wouldn’t have known about The Darkest Files if I hadn’t been scrolling through social media. Even more alarming is the fact that it’s right up my alley and missed me entirely. And I’m always actively on the prowl for cool indie games! As of this writing, only a few games media outlets have reviewed The Darkest Files. Over on YouTube, while there are a few walkthrough videos, many content creators missed it, too. The most acclaim it’s enjoyed is over on Steam, where it holds a “Very Positive” rating with just over 150 reviews.

Circling back to Raw Fury, Oblivion, and indie games in general, here’s the stone-cold truth. For every Oblivion shadow-drop, there’s a Raw Fury trying to get the great games it represents the attention they deserve. For every Blue Prince and Post Trauma represented by an indie force like Raw Fury, there’s a The Darkest Files that only has itself and its dedicated team to try and contend with the sea of creators crying out to be heard. And for every The Darkest Files that a “bigger” outlet like VICE finds by total accident, there are hundreds — thousands — of indie games that are just as worthy as Blue Prince that never get their time to shine because they simply didn’t have the marketing/PR budget to scream loud enough for content creators and gaming outlets to hear them.

saving great indie games from their own oblivion

Unfortunately, it’s impossible to highlight and/or review all the greatness indie games have to offer. Hell, I’d have to dedicate multiple 8-hour shifts to responding to emails from creators and teams who work tirelessly to see their vision through and want that effort to receive proper acknowledgment from someone.

I wish I could promise every indie game creator out there that VICE can give them their deserved spotlight. While that’s an infeasible goal, this certainly isn’t: we can try. As long as we have the means to reach people, we’ll keep doing the work we’re meant to do.