Oblivion Remastered is Coming to Switch 2 in August

Fantasy RPG fans on Nintendo Switch 2 are about to get one of the best ever in The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered just over a month from now.

Oblivion remastered comes to switch 2 on august 11

screenshot: Bethesda

Perhaps the most talked-about remaster of 2025, many fans felt that The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered looked and felt more like a ground-up remake than a remaster. The game breathed new life into the 19-year-old fantasy RPG and almost served as an all-new Elder Scrolls game for those who’ve never played the 2006 original.

Videos by VICE

Since Oblivion Remastered was released just over a month before Nintendo’s launch of its new Switch 2 console last summer, it never made the jump over, and RPG fans on Nintendo’s new device have been wishing for it ever since. However, the roughly year-long wait is coming to an end in a couple of weeks.

The full base game is on the cartridge

We're happy to share The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered arrives on Nintendo Switch 2, on August 11th. https://t.co/O4oJXkOFKf pic.twitter.com/dtnmh74qdL — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) June 30, 2026

Now, Bethesda has revealed that it’s bringing its remaster of The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion to Switch 2 gamers on August 11. The reveal came with a live-action trailer featuring Oblivion‘s most annoying NPC, the infamous Adoring Fan, whose spirit lives on in Bethesda’s 2023 sci-fi RPG Starfield.

While Switch 2 gamers are thrilled about the imminent arrival of Oblivion Remastered, many are even more pleased with the fact that the game won’t be a Game-Key Card release; the entire base game will be on the Switch 2 cartridge. The Switch 2’s GKC feature is an extremely unpopular one, especially for physical purists, so it’s nice to see Bethesda forego the option and put all of Cyrodiil on the game cartridge. Like the Xbox, PlayStation, and PC versions of the game, Oblivion‘s two story DLCs, Shivering Isles and Knights of the Nine, are also included, along with a host of other smaller DLC packs.

Now that The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered will be out on all major platforms, Bethesda fans are still speculating about another major remaster: the long-rumored remaster of Fallout 3. Industry insiders and leakers have been talking about a Fallout 3 remaster for quite some time now, and with Fallout 5 many, many years away, fans of the post-apocalyptic RPG franchise are hungry for more, especially with the popularity and mainstream success of the Fallout TV series. If a Fallout 3 remaster really is coming, it’ll be interesting to see whether it releases day one on Nintendo’s Switch 2 since the console would be out for several years by that point, which wasn’t the case when Oblivion Remastered first dropped. For now, Switch 2 gamers can look forward to exploring the forests, mountains, and cities of Cyrodiil in all its crisply remastered glory on August 11.

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered is available for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, and is coming to Switch 2 on August 11.