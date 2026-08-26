‘Obsession’ Actress Inde Navarrette Reveals the Hip-Hop Star Who Dropped the ‘Cutest Little Message’ in Her DMs

The biggest success story of 2026 is undoubtedly Inde Navarrette, thanks to her breakout role in Obsession. Her uneasy, deranged acting as Nikki made for one of the most memorable roles in recent memory. Now, she’s one of the most sought-after actresses working today, landing a role as one of the X-Men in Marvel’s cinematic universe.

Naturally, all the success brings a significant uptick in attention from fans and celebrities alike. Navarrette received an exciting DM from someone she’s been a fan of since her early school days. In a conversation with Jillian Superstar for Complex, the Obsession actress recalled getting an unexpected DM from Big Sean. Was he expressing how big of a fan he is? Was he showing love to her Obsession role like everyone else? Or was he shooting his shot?

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In any event, Navarrette couldn’t bear to read it and had her boyfriend break the news instead. “I’m a huge fan of Big Sean, and I have been since middle school,” she said. “And he sent me a message. And at first I was like, ‘Oh no.’ So I handed the phone to my boyfriend, and I was like, ‘Do you want to read this message and let me know if we’re cool on this?’”

Inde Navarrette Connects With Big Sean After Being a Fan for Years

Thankfully, the message was as cool as she ever could’ve asked for. Moreover, it surprised her how long Big Sean has been tapped into her work. “Big Sean was just like, ‘I was a huge fan of Superman and Lois. Congratulations.’ And I’ll never forget at the end he said, ‘Keep up the work, you pure thespian,’” Inde Navarrette recalled.

Another artist she was grateful to connect with was Hayden Anhedönia, known for her work as Ethel Cain. The two connected in a conversation with Dazed, where Navarrette wondered if her Nikki character and the Ethel Cain character would’ve been friends. Anhedönia believed that they essentially spoke the same language.

“I think they would have gotten along because they’re both very obviously going through something desperate and brutal while everyone around them – even the people who claim to love them – does nothing to help. I think it would have been really bad for everyone else around them if they had gotten along. It’s like the two craziest bitches you know telling each other, ‘Exactly,’” the “Nettles” singer told Inde Navarrette.

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